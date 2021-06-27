A Chennai-based artist has modelled an auto rickshaw depicting Covid-19 vaccines in an attempt to spread awareness about the benefits of vaccination and to encourage people to take their shots. Goutham, founder of the art firm R Kingdom, made the design out of waste pipes, old plastic bottles and other discarded materials.

The auto rickshaw has been painted with a light blue colour from top to bottom and it features large replicas of syringes and vaccine vials sticking out from all sides. Large replica of a vaccine vial has been mounted on the top of the auto to represent the importance of Covid-19 vaccines. Another small vaccine vial replica sits on top of the headlight of the vehicle.

The artist has a tie-up with the Greater Chennai Corporation to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccination. He has also created 'Covid helmets' and 'Covid weapons' in the past as well as distributed pamphlets to citizens explaining the importance of getting vaccinated.

File photo: The special Covid vaccination awareness auto. (ANI)

Goutham told ANI that the result of the awareness drive has been positive so far. "Through this special auto, I hope to make people understand the importance of vaccines, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Last year, in late March, when the country went into a state of Covid-induced lockdown for the first time, Goutham had collaborated with Chennai police officials to create a unique 'Corona' helmet to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets. He used a broken helmet and papers to create the special helmet. Chennai Police Inspector Rajesh Babu wore the gear while speaking to commuters on the street and had told ANI that the approach had a positive effect.

In April last year, people in Telangana also came out with innovative ideas to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. A car museum owner designing a whacky 'virus car' to create awareness among people to stay at homes.

Currently, India is focusing on vaccinating its maximum population as soon as possible in order to prevent further waves of coronavirus. As many people are still skeptical of getting a shot, such awareness campaigns are proving to be useful.

(with inputs from ANI)