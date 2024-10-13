Car manufacturing in Italy too expensive, says Stellantis CEO

The head of Fiat and Jeep maker Stellantis told Italian parliamentarians Friday that producing cars in Italy was too expensive due to energy costs, while demand for electric vehicles would only come through bold incentives.

CEO Carlos Tavares told a parliamentary industry commission hearing that the automaker had planned new vehicles for all its factories in Italy "until 2030, in some cases until 2033."

"But it is not enough. The problem is the costs that are too high in Italy, 40 per cent higher than those that our competitors have to bear," said Tavares, as quoted by Italy's AGI agency.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jeep Compass 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 20.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Wrangler 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 67.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Jeep Avenger 50.8 kWh 50.8 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 77.50 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Jeep Sub-4m SUV 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Hector Plus 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 17 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tavares cited the "very high" cost of energy in Italy, double that of in Spain.

"It's a huge disadvantage, it doesn't allow us to maintain (profit) margins," he added.

"Producing vehicles that can't be purchased by the middle class because they cost too much is useless," said Tavares.

Stellantis is the result of the merger in 2021 of Peugeot-Citroen and Fiat-Chrysler.

The group confirmed Thursday that Tavares would retire when his contract ends in January 2026.

Tensions have been mounting for several months between the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Stellantis, with Rome accusing the multinational of relocating its production to low-cost countries to the detriment of Italian factories.

The government in September decided to withdraw European Union funds intended for an electric car battery "gigafactory" over uncertainty over the timetable of the project from ACC -- a joint venture including Stellantis, Mercedes and French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies.

Referring to electric cars, Tavares pointed the finger at Italian lawmakers, saying it was their responsibility to spur demand.

"Why don't we sell electric cars in Italy? They cost too much. We need to make them accessible through incentives and subsidies. How?... It's your decision. To support demand, we need big incentives, otherwise we won't make it," said Tavares.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: