BMW recalls over 720,000 cars in this country over a potential fire risk

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 13:50 PM
BMW logo
BMW logo
BMW's recall of more than 720,000 cars comes as one of the largest vehicle recalls worldwide in 2024.

BMW has issued one of the largest vehicle recalls of 2024. The German luxury car major has recalled 720,796 cars across different model lineups in the US over a potential short circuit issue, which could cause a fire. The recall document published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated that the short circuit may originate from the water pump of the affected vehicles.

The recall document further revealed that the car manufacturer received a complaint regarding a thermal event in January this year. However, it has not mentioned which model was impacted by the incident. The OEM launched an investigation, which uncovered the issue. The water pump of the affected vehicles and a specific electric plug connector associated with it, under rare circumstances, may blow by fluid dripping from the intake air hose. This could reach the plug and damage the seat and result in the fluid entering the plug causing a short circuit.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Watch: BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh

Under this recall, the models that have been affected include BMW X1 sDrive28i, xDrive28i, Z4 sDrive28i, 528i, 528i xDrive, 328i, 328xi, X5 xDrive 40e, 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428i xDrive, 328xi Gran Turismo, X3 sDrive28i, xDrive28i, X4 xDrive28i, 428xi. These impacted BMW cars were built between 2012 and 2017, the NHTSA document has revealed.

The recall document further revealed that BMW will inspect the water pump of the recalled vehicles along with the problematic plug and replace these parts if any damage is found. A shield will also be installed to protect the plug from errant fluids. While the recall covers the vehicles damaged in the US, it is not confirmed whether BMW cars in India too are going to be recalled for this issue or not.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 13:50 PM IST
