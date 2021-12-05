BMW i7 electric sedan, rival to Mercedes-Benz EQS, enters final testing phase

BMW has released a picture of its all-electric 7 Series sedan undergoing winter testing in Sweden. The luxury automaker shared the image of the camouflaged EV on its social media platform, informing that the luxury electric saloon is in the final testing phase. The EV is expected to make its world debut sometime next year.

Though covered in camouflage, one can clearly note the familiarity in the design of the new EV when compared to the outgoing 7 Series model which is set to see end of production next year.

BMW has confirmed that its i7 electric sedan that will rival Mercedes-Benz EQS, will come with the fifth-generation eDrive system that has also been used in its iX electric SUV that will be unveiled in India this month. The system has also been incorporated in the company's 2 Series coupe and the i4 electric sedan.

The Bavarian automaker has not revealed any technical specifications about the upcoming electric sedan, however, it might draw power from a dual-motor set-up that has been rated to churn out a power output of 523hp. Based on the same technology as the BMW iX, it is being guessed that the new EV might be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. As the former comes in three variants that are xDrive40, xDrive50 and M60, it is being expected that the i7 may follow a similar suite.

BMW did confirm last year that its next-generation 7 Series models will be offered in petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric variants competing with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the electric EQS.

The luxury automaker is also all set to bring its flagship electric iX SUV along with the facelifts for the X3 and X4 in India soon. It is also going to launch the much-awaited M3 and M4 models.