BMW hits 230 kmph on Purvanchal Expressway, then slams against truck; all dead

The occupants of the BMW broadcast live on Facebook to show the vehicle touching 230 kmph. Soon after, tragedy struck.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2022, 09:31 AM
The battered and mangles remains of what used to be a BMW is seen here under a truck that it reportedly hit at a high speed. (ANI)
The battered and mangles remains of what used to be a BMW is seen here under a truck that it reportedly hit at a high speed. (ANI)
The battered and mangles remains of what used to be a BMW is seen here under a truck that it reportedly hit at a high speed. (ANI)
The battered and mangles remains of what used to be a BMW is seen here under a truck that it reportedly hit at a high speed.

In yet another tragic example of how high-speed driving can be enormously risky and can even result in loss of lives, a BMW traveling at high speeds on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh crashed into a truck with the driver and the three other occupants of the luxury vehicle instantly dying. A Facebook Live video shared by one of the occupants just before the accident showed that the car even touched a high speed of 230 kmph.

As per a Hindustan report, the BMW vehicle was traveling on the Purvanchal Expressway on Friday. It is further reported that the car belonged to Dr Anand Kumar Rohtas who was traveling with his relative and friends. The other deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Akhilesh Singh and Bhola Kushwaha. They left Dehri in the morning of Friday and were making their way towards Faizabad.

According to initial investigations, it has been revealed that the speeding vehicle first hit a connector on the expressway near Sultanpur before slamming against a truck. Photos doing the round on social media reveal an absolutely battered and nearly unrecognizable BMW under the truck's body, clearly indicating the severity of the impact.

The Facebook Live video captured before the actual accident has also gone viral on social media. It is not yet established who was behind the wheels but one of the occupants - possibly Deepak because it was his account on which the feed went live - is repeatedly heard urging the driver to increase speed. The same person also highlights how 50,000 was spent on servicing the vehicle.

The video may have been ended before the actual accident took place but it is more than likely that the vehicle was still speeding when the tragic accident took place.

The Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated last year and has been constructed at a massive cost of cost of an estimated 22,496 crore. Beginning from just outside of Lucknow, the 341-km long expressway ends at Haidaria village in Ghazipur district. The speed limit on the entire stretch is 100 kmph for safety reasons even though the wide expressway and the quality of construction allows for vehicles to go faster. But faster is hardly ever safer and the above incident ought to serve as yet another glaring warning to adhere to road rules and always drive safe.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2022, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: BMW Road accident Car crash Purvanchal Expressway
