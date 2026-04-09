BMW Group India Q1 Sales: EV Surge, LWB Demand Drive Record Start to 2026

BMW Group India has kicked off calendar year 2026 on a record-breaking note, clocking its highest-ever Q1 sales at 4,567 units, up 17% year-on-year, even as the broader luxury car market navigates macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

“BMW Group India has entered 2026 in an extremely strong position. We have achieved our highest-ever Q1 sales, registering solid double-digit growth, despite macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds," said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

He added, “Our lead in India’s luxury electric mobility continues thanks to the immense trust customers have in our EV ecosystem, performance and technology."

Electric dominance powers growth

Electric vehicles remained the cornerstone of BMW Group India’s growth story. The company sold 1,185 EVs in Q1, registering a sharp 83% growth, with EVs now contributing 26% of total sales, meaning every fourth BMW sold is electric.

The company continues to command over 70% market share in the luxury EV segment, reinforcing its leadership.

“We are making electric mainstream in the luxury segment, backed by a comprehensive EV ecosystem, from charging infrastructure to assured buyback and low cost of ownership," Brar noted.

BMW’s EV push is supported by a wide portfolio including models like the BMW i7, BMW iX and BMW i5, alongside MINI electric offerings.

Long wheelbase and SUVs fuel demand

Consumer preference for space and comfort continued to reshape BMW’s portfolio mix.

Long wheelbase models accounted for over 50% of total sales, growing 23% YoY to 2,256 units.

“Our long wheelbase models are redefining luxury and comfort while staying true to BMW’s core of sheer driving pleasure," Brar said.

Meanwhile, Sports Activity Vehicles, BMW’s SUV lineup, emerged as the fastest-growing segment, surging 38% YoY to 2,966 units, now contributing 65% of total sales.

Aggressive product push in 2026

BMW Group India is betting big on product expansion to sustain momentum, with 27 launches planned for 2026, marking its most ambitious offensive yet.

“We are geared to a pulsating 2026 with our most ambitious product offensive, four launches already completed and 23 more to go," Brar said.

Recent launches include models like the BMW M2 CS and BMW X3 30, with eight more products slated for Q2.

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MINI, Motorrad add to momentum

MINI posted a strong 42% growth, selling 213 units, driven by demand across Hatch, Convertible and Countryman range.

BMW Motorrad, the group’s two-wheeler arm, delivered 1,216 motorcycles, led by models like the BMW G 310 RR and BMW S 1000 RR.

Outlook: momentum amid uncertainty

Despite global uncertainties, BMW Group India remains optimistic about sustaining growth, driven by strong demand across EVs, SUVs and premium segments.

“With each new car, we aim to deliver joy to our customers who enable this success story," Brar said.

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