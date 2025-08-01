Bajaj Auto sales grow 3 per cent in July 2025, export growth offsets domestic decline

Bajaj Auto reported a marginal three per cent year-on-year increase in total sales for July 2025, backed by strong overseas demand even as sales in the domestic market continued to slide. The Indian manufacturer sold 3,66,000 units last month, up from 3,54,169 units in July 2024, according to data released on Thursday. Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, slumped by 13 per cent y-o-y to 1,83,143 units from 2,10,997 units in June 2024.

The decline in domestic sales was driven by a fall in private two-wheeler sales, which stood at 1,39,279 units, down from 1,68,847 units in July 2024. When compared, this makes for a sharp 18 per cent y-o-y decline in sales. However, commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market grew marginally by 4 per cent to 43,864 units.

In contrast, exports surged 21 per cent to 1,72,346 units, with two-wheeler exports rising 18 per cent and commercial vehicle exports jumping 49 per cent compared to the year-ago period. This robust export performance has helped Bajaj offset its current weakness in the domestic market.

Exports continued as the highlight in Bajaj’s July 2025 performance, rising 28 per cent y-o-y to 1,82,857 units. Two-wheeler exports climbed 22 per cent to 1,56,968 units, while commercial vehicle exports surged 79 per cent to 25,889 units. This robust growth in overseas markets has helped the company offset a decline in domestic demand.

Bajaj Auto sales: April-July YTD numbers

For the April–July period, Bajaj Auto’s cumulative sales grew modestly by one per cent, with total volumes reaching 14,77,237 units. While domestic sales during these four months fell by nine per cent, exports rose 19 per cent, hitting 6,59,286 units. The company has been relying on its robust performance in the overseas markets to offset a decline in domestic demand.

Bajaj Auto sales: FY25 annual results

In its FY25 sales report, Bajaj had posted a three per cent growth in domestic two-wheeler volumes and a 13 per cent increase in exports compared to FY24 numbers. The company sold 22,50,585 two-wheelers in India in FY24, and this rose to 23,08,249 in the following fiscal year. Export figures stood at 14,77,338 units in FY24, reaching 16,74,060 in FY25.

Overall, Bajaj Auto sold 39,82,309 two-wheelers in FY25, of which 5,01,096 were sold in the domestic market and 4,42,467 were exported in Q4 2025 alone.

