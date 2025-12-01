Bajaj Auto domestic sales degrow in November 2025, exports up 8%

Bajaj Auto posted an eight per cent increase in total sales in the month of November 2025, registering 4,53,273 units sold over the 4,21,640 units in the same month last year. However, the Indian manufacturer marked a one per cent decrease in domestic two-wheeler sales with 2,02,510 units sold, making for a deficit of 1,101 units from November 2024. The company’s sales growth was largely anchored by its performance in the export market and the commercial vehicles segment.

Bajaj sold a total of 1,77,204 two-wheelers overseas, marking an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. This takes total two-wheeler sales to 3,79,714 units, up from 3,68,076 units in November 2024. Total exports (including both commercial vehicles and two-wheelers) stood at 2,05,757, reflecting a 14 per cent YoY increase.

The company fared better in the commercial vehicles (CV) department, where it sold 45,006 two-wheelers in the domestic market and 28,553 overseas. This takes the CV business to 73,559 total sales in November 2025, up 37 per cent from a year ago. CV exports notably marked a 75 per cent increase from the 16,321 sold in November 2024.

Category Nov 2025 Nov 2024 YoY Growth (Monthly) YTD Apr–Nov 2025 YTD Apr–Nov 2024 YoY Growth (YTD) Domestic Two-Wheelers 2,02,510 2,03,611 -1% 15,94,900 16,78,818 -5% Export Two-Wheelers 1,77,204 1,64,465 +8% 12,44,908 10,87,755 +14% Total Two-Wheelers 3,79,714 3,68,076 +3% 28,39,808 27,66,573 +3%

Bajaj Auto cumulative sales (April–November 2025)

Bajaj closed the April–November 2025 period with cumulative sales of 33,76,800 units, marking 5 per cent YoY growth from 32,24,907 units recorded during the same period last year. Export volumes grew 19 per cent year-to-date (YTD), from 12,12,890 units to 14,39,535 units. The performance reflects sustained recovery and demand across key international markets, which continue to support the company’s overall performance. This is observed across both two-wheelers and CVs, with the latter climbing 56 per cent from 1,25,135 to 1,94,627 units in April-November 2025.

Cumulative domestic sales registered a four per cent decline, dropping from 20,12,017 units to 19,37,265 units. Two-wheelers remain under pressure with volumes down by five per cent, falling to 15,94,900 units from 16,78,818 in the same period last year, reflecting heightened competition and softer demand in the mass-market commuter segment.

CV sales in the domestic market grew by 3 per cent, with Bajaj selling 3,42,365 units over the 3,33,199 sold last year, highlighting sustained demand in the last-mile-mobility space.

Total two-wheeler sales rose three per cent YTD to 28,39,808 units, while commercial vehicles surged 17 per cent to 5,36,992 units, contributing significantly to the company’s sales trajectory.

