Auto recap, Sept 6: Hyundai Venue, Exter get new variants, Kia Carnival teased

Hyundai Exter gets two additional variants ahead of festive season

Hyundai has expanded its Exter lineup by including two new variants: Exter S+, with AMT, and S(O)+ with MT. The Hyundai Exter S(O)+ is priced at ₹7.86 lakh, manual, while the S+, automatic transmission, comes for ₹8.44 lakh.

These new variants get features including an electric sunroof, an eight-inch infotainment system, digital driver display with colored TFT, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Earlier these features were available on the top-spec variants of Exter. However, Hyundai has thrown these features in more competitive packing. (Read more here)

Hyundai Venue gets new variant

Besides the Exter, Hyundai Motor India also updated the variant lineup for the Venue. The Hyundai Venue now gets a new E+ variant priced at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it ₹29,000 pricier than the Venue E, the base variant of the sub compact SUV.

The Hyundai Venue E+ now becomes the most affordable subcompact SUV with an electric sunroof. The latest offering has managed to undercut its prime competitor, the Kia Sonet HTE (O) trim that had been holding the crown for the most affordable subcompact SUV with a sunroof. Add the new E+, and the Hyundai Venue range now extends to 10: E, E+, S, S+, S (O), Executive, S (O) Plus, SX, Knight Edition, and SX (O). (Read more here)

Upcoming Kia Carnival teased

Kia India will introduce the new generation Carnival MPV on October 3, 2024. The company has teased the upcoming flagship model, indicating premium credentials. The new Carnival will go on sale along with the Kia EV9 electric SUV, which means a big double whammy for the brand. First showcased as the KA4 concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, the new Carnival promises to be a premium offering slotted as Kia's flagship ICE vehicle.

The teaser refers to the new Carnival as a luxury liner, whose cabin is aimed at comfort and sophistication. The cabin of the upcoming Kia Carnival would include leather-upholstered captain seats, electrically operable doors, and an advanced tech package. The car will come with dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument console and infotainment system, the latter supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, it has dual sunroofs, both front and rear dashcams, a head-up display, digital IRVM, and ambient lighting to make the passenger environment ultra-luxurious. (Read more here)

EV sales take a hit in Delhi as prices go up

The Delhi EV Policy, which offered a 10 per cent reduction in the cost of electric vehicles (EVs), has expired. The move has led to price increases, on account of which EV sales have suffered a setback in the national capital. There are media reports that say EV dealerships are experiencing an inventory build-up following the removal of tax benefits. According to FADA, due to the expiry of the policy, EV sales have taken a serious beating. (Read more here)

