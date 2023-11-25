In pics: 2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition makes global debut
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be based on the same platform as the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield has revealed the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition at the 2023 Motoverse. The new special edition is priced at ₹4.25 lakh ex-showroom. It will be limited to just 25 units. However, not everyone can buy it. People attending the Motoverse 2023 only have the opportunity to buy the special edition. 25 winners will be chosen through a lucky draw.
The motorcycle uses the same LED headlamp as other 650 cc motorcycles. However, the headlamp cowl is new. There are adjustable levers on offer and the instrument cluster is the same one as the Super Meteor 650 which means there is Tripper Navigation on offer as well.
The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition comes bar-end mirrors and LED turn indicators from the factory. The switch gear and the grips are taken from the Super Meteor 650. However, the handlebar is new.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹ 3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 16 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The ergonomics on the Shotgun 650 have been revised. They are no longer cruiser like we have seen on the Super Meteor 650. Instead, the footpegs are more centre set.
Suspension duties on the Shotgon 650 are done be USD forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. It is expected that the suspension setup is the same one that is doing duty on the Super Meteor 650.
Braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer. Moreover, the wheel sizes of the Shotgun 650 are different than the Super Meteor 650.
The motorcycle comes as a bobber from factory but there will be a pillion seat as well that can be fitted easily. As it can be seen, the grab rails on the pillion seat are also different. Moreover, it seems like the pillion seat is not very accomodating.
The exhaust design on the Shotgun 650 is different than any other 650 cc motorcycle that Royal Enfield has. However, the engine is the same 648 cc parallel twin unit with 270 degree crank. It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.
The continous production-spec version of the Shotgun 650 will be launched early in 2024. It is expected that the Shotgun 650 will be positioned between Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650.
First Published Date: 25 Nov 2023, 16:07 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now