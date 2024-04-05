2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is here! Check what's different

Kawasaki has updated Versys 650 for 2024.
The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced at ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price remains unchanged on the MY2024 Versys over the MY2023 model.
It gets two new colour options - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray.
The new colours pretty much sum up the changes on the motorcycle that runs the same hardware as before.
The new red and green colours now come with a contrasting black paint scheme on the 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650.
The bike also gets a white stripe running on the side panels and headlamp cowl.
The overall design includes the twin LED headlamps and the tall visor has been carried over from the older model.
The 2024 Versys 650 adventure tourer continues to use the same 649 cc engine