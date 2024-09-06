Hyundai Venue gets a sunroof on base trim, gets more affordable than Kia Sonet

Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Venue E+ variant bringing the electric sunroof feature to the base variant subcompact SUV. The new Hyundai Venue E+ is priced at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about ₹29,000 more expensive than the entry-level Venue E trim with the new feature.

The new Hyundai Venue E+ with the electric sunroof undercuts the Kia Sonet HTE (O) trim which was the most affordable subcompact SUV with the feature priced at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). With the latest addition, the Venue is now available in 10 variants - E, E+, S, S+, S (O), Executive, S (O) Plus, SX, Knight Edition, and SX (O).

The electric sunroof feature is now available across multiple variants in the Venue lineup under ₹ 10 lakh

Hyundai Venue E+ Specifications

Notably, the new Venue E+ trim is offered only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 5-speed manual transmission. The newest variant aims to bring more value to the Hyundai Venue amidst the festive season and staggering demand. The new value addition should help push purchases, especially in the mass-market space.

Hyundai Venue E+ Features

Other features on the Venue E+ include a TFT digital instrument cluster, adjustable front and rear headrests, 60:40 rear seat split seats with a two-step reclining function and more. The model also gets six airbags, Day & Night IRVM, three-point seatbelts for all seats, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and more as standard.

Subcompact SUVs with Sunroofs

The electric sunroof is an extremely adored feature by the Indian masses and it's no surprise that more and more variants are getting the same to attract new car buyers. As car prices remain high, bringing more affordable variants with key features can help satiate buyers. Apart from the Venue, the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO get variants with an electric sunroof on the lower trims.

