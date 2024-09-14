Auto recap, Sept 13: Kia Carnival bookings open, Yamaha R15M launched and more

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Friday, September 13.

Ford is coming back to India

On Friday, Ford Motor Company declared its plan to resume operations at a manufacturing plant located in Tamil Nadu, India, indicating a possible re-entry into a market it had left three years ago. The company has presented a letter of intent to the state government after engaging in talks with the chief minister of Tamil Nadu concerning the restart of manufacturing aimed at export.

Updated Yamaha R15M launched

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the latest R15M model to the Indian market. This new variant features a carbon fibre trim and incorporates several updated features. The R15M in Metallic Grey is available at a price of ₹1,98,300, while the Carbon Fibre Pattern variant is priced at ₹2,08,300, both excluding showroom charges.

The Carbon Fibre Pattern draws inspiration from the carbon bodywork of the R1M and is applied using advanced water-dipping technology. This distinctive pattern is prominently displayed on the front cowl, side fairings, and the rear side panel flanks. Additionally, the R15M boasts an all-black fender, new decals on the tank and side fairings, as well as striking blue wheels.

Hero raises ₹ 8.6 crore with The Centennial auction

Hero MotoCorp has successfully completed the auction for 'The Centennial' CE100 limited edition motorcycle, generating a total of ₹8.58 crore. The auction for this exclusive motorcycle began in July of this year. A total of only 100 units of The Centennial will be manufactured, with 75 units having been auctioned off. This limited edition model serves as a tribute to the legacy of Hero's founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.

New-gen Kia Carnival bookings open

Kia India has revealed that pre-bookings for the new-generation Carnival Limousine will begin on September 16, 2024. The company has stated that customers can secure their premium MPV starting at midnight at Kia dealerships or through the official website, with a minimum token amount of ₹2 lakh. The previous generation of the Carnival was removed from showrooms in India in 2023, and the latest model will feature significant enhancements in both features and dimensions.

Volkswagen announces festive offers

Volkswagen India has unveiled its celebratory promotions for the festive season, branded as 'Volksfest 2024', which will encompass its entire model lineup, including the Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan. This event will take place from September 14 to October 31, 2024. The company asserts that the Volksfest 2024 will feature a variety of offers and advantages, along with numerous opportunities for customer engagement.

