New Kia Carnival bookings begin unofficially. Key facts to know

Kia India is gearing up to launch two new models in the Indian passenger vehicle market in the coming months. While on the EV front, the Kia EV9 is going to be a major launch, the Carnival MPV too is all set to receive a new iteration. Slated to launch on October 3 this year, the new Kia Carnival's bookings have unofficially commenced at select dealerships.

The Kia Carnival will come with a generational update, which means the MPV is slated to receive a plethora of updates across exterior and inside the cabin.

New Kia Carnival: Key expectations

The new Kia Carnival was spotted undisguised few days back at the Delhi Airport. The white colours fourth generation Carnival was spotted being unloaded at the airport revealing a wide range of design updates at exterior. The new Carnival gets a revamped front grille, sleeker headlamps with LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights.

Interestingly, Kia already offers the fourth generation Carnival MPV in global markets. It was showcased as KA4 during the Auto Expo held in January last year. The new generation Kia Carnival closely follows the KA4.

Watch: DC Design turns interior of Kia Carnival into a first-class cabin

The new Kia Carnival MPV is expected to come priced around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, this will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model. The MPV will be sold in India as a fully loaded single variant model. Powering the new Kia Carnival will be the same 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This power mill is capable of churning out 191 bhp peak power and 441 Nm of maximum torque.

While the MPV will come as a true rival against the premium Toyota Vellfire, the Kia Carnival will not have any direct rival against it. However, some consumers for the top-spec Toyota Innova Hycross may consider the Kia Carnival.

