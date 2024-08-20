Kia Carnival to return to India in new avatar on this date: All you need to know

Kia Carnival MPV is all set for India return this festive season. The carmaker has announced that it will introduce two new models on October 3. The Carnival MPV to arrive in India will be in its fourth generation after the previous generation model was discontinued in 2023 since it failed to meet BS6 Phase 2 emission guidelines. The upcoming Kia Carnival was showcased as KA4 during the Auto Expo held in January last year.

The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to hit the Indian shores as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit which means it will be assembled in India with imported parts. It has already been launched in global markets and is offered with several updates including fresh styling, revamped interior and a new hybrid powertrain option.

Kia Carnival: Design changes

Kia has updated the design of the Carnival MPV in its fourth generation version with more bold styling. In its new avatar, the Carnival MPV will get a new front grille flanked by thinner and vertically-oriented LED headlight units as well as new set of L-shaped LED DRLs. The MPV also gets updated bumpers and wider air intakes. At the sides, the Carnival will sit on new 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Changes are also visible at the rear where the MPV gets connected LED taillights and redesigned bumper.

Kia Carnival: Features

The cabin of the new Carnival is expected come with two type of seat configuration which include a 7-seater and a 9-seater version. Kia will also update the interior of the Carnival MPV with several new features. These will include a dual-screen set up which will house a new 12.3-inch infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The size of the driver display in global markets range between 4.2-inch and 12.3-inch depending on variants. Besides these two features, the new Carnival is also expected to be offered with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, Head-up Display, ADAS technology, rear infotainment screens among others.

Kia Carnival: Engines

Under the hood, the Carnival MPV could be offered with three engine options. The MPV is offered with a 3.5-litre petrol, a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid and 2.2-litre diesel engine options in the global markets. The petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, is capable of generating 287 bhp of power and 352 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid variant, which gets a 54 kWh battery, can churn out 242 bhp of power and 367 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre diesel engine, which was earlier used for the India-spec Carnival, is likely to continue.

Kia Carnival: Price

Before being pulled out of the markets last year, the Carnival MPV was priced between ₹29.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹40.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The price will be higher for the upcoming new generation model. Expect the prices to start from around ₹40 lakh.

