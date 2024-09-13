Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics and upgrades launched at 1.98 lakh

Yamaha Motor India has launched the new R15M in the Indian market. It gets a new carbon fibre trim variant and new features as well. The R15M in Metallic Grey is priced at ₹1,98,300 whereas the new Carbon Fibre Pattern costs ₹2,08,300. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Yamaha has launched the R15M in India with a new carbon fibre trim. The Metallic Grey variant is priced at ₹1,98,300 and the carbon version at ₹2,08

The Carbon Fibre Pattern is inspired by R1M's carbon bodywork and has been applied using water-dipping technology. This pattern can be seen on the front cowl, sides fairing, and the flanks of the rear side panels. In addition to the carbon fibre pattern, the R15M also gets an all-black fender, new decals on the tank and sides fairing along with blue wheels.

The recent enhancements to the R15M include the introduction of a Turn-by-Turn Navigation feature, as well as music and volume control capabilities. These functions can be utilized via the Y-Connect Application, which is available for download on the Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices. To connect and synchronize with the motorcycle, the rider is required to download and install the application on their smartphone. Additionally, this model boasts improved switchgear and a newly designed LED license plate light.

There are no mechanical changes to the Yamaha R15M.

There are no mechanical changes. It continues to come with a fuel-injected 155 cc engine, which produces a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm and a maximum power of 18.10 bhp at 10,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch and quickshifter as well. Yamaha also offers traction control and VVA that kicks in at 7,400 rpm.

(Read more: Yamaha Aerox 155 S review: Not your average family scooter)

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Yamaha motorcycles are well known for their exhilarating performance, exciting agility and eye-catching sporty design. Since its launch in 2008, the R15 has embodied class leading performance and has enabled numerous consumers in India to experience the joy of riding a SuperSport motorcycle with thoroughbred Yamaha Racing DNA. The young consumers in India are well versed with our international models and the lineage, styling and technology that percolates into the R15 from the R1 has also been significantly recognised and appreciated by them."

“The new R15M raises this bar even higher, with its powerful engine, innovative features, racy decals and sporty carbon-fibre patterned accents. We are confident that the R15M will continue to delight our consumers who crave for a premium motorcycling experience, with ample performance to keep them enthralled for a long time to come", he added.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: