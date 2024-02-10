2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid unveiled globally. Check details

Kia unveiled the new-gen Carnival last year in the global market and now the brand has debuted a new hybrid powertrain for the Carnival. Kia calls it Carnival HEV and it will be available in four trim levels - LXS, EX, SX, SX Prestige. It will be going on sale later this year. As of now, it is not known whether the Carnival HEV will make its way to the Indian market or not. Having said that, it is expected that Kia will launch the new generation of Carnival later this year.

Powering the 2025 Carnival Hybrid will be a 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid engine paired with an electric motor that has a power output of 72 bhp. The total combined power output stands around 242 bhp whereas torque output is 367 Nm. Moreover, because there is an electric motor, the torque can kick in instantly rather than gradually, waiting for the turbocharger to spool up. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed automatic unit.

The hybrid powertrain not only helps in increasing the performance but also efficiency. The 17-inch wheels on the sides are specifically developed to improve the airflow. The driver will be able to adjust the amount of regenerative braking by using the paddle shifters. There are three levels of regenerative braking that the driver can choose from. Other features specific to the Carnival HEV include E-Handling, which is designed to help improve vehicle responsiveness when entering and exiting a corner; E-Ride which can help smooth out the action of going over bumps with specially tuned shocks, and E-Evasive Handling Assist which is designed to help control the vehicle movement during emergency steering.

Kia has also updated the ADAS features on the 2025 Carnival. It now comes with Junction Crossing (FCA-JC), Lange-change Oncoming (FCA-LO), Lange-change Side (FCA-LS) and Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-ESA). Apart from this, there are Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (N-SCC) and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA).

