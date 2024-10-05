Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Oct 4: Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch Camo Launched And More

Auto recap, Oct 4: Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch Camo launched and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Oct 2024, 08:43 AM
Follow us on:
  • Here is a quick summary of all the important developments that happened in automobile industry on October 4.
2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India with cosmetic updates and feature additions.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, October 4.

2024 Nissan Magnite launched

The 2024 Nissan Magnite features a revised front bumper, new grille, and updated alloy wheels. The interior includes an all-leather treatment and new features. It retains two petrol engine options and aims to boost Nissan's market presence in India. The prices start at 5.99 lakh ex-showroom.

(Read more: 2024 Nissan Magnite launched at 5.99 lakh. Check what's new)

Tata relaunches Punch CAMO Edition

Tata Motors has relaunched a limited edition CAMO version of the Punch SUV, featuring a dual-tone Seaweed Green Exterior and updated features. Priced at 8.45 lakh ex-showroom, it retains the same engine options and offers a five-star safety rating, competing with Hyundai Exter and Maruti Fronx.

(Read more: Tata brings back Punch CAMO Edition SUV for limited period. See what is new)

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.23 - 9.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 - 10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2024
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Suzuki GSX-8R launched in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the GSX-8R at 9.25 lakh ex-showroom, adding to its 800 cc platform lineup. Competing with rivals like Honda CBR650R, it features a 776 cc engine producing 82 bhp, advanced electronics, and striking styling with unique LED DRLs.

(Read more: Suzuki GSX-8R launched in India at 9.25 lakh, will rival Triumph Daytona 660)

BMW M4 CS launched in India

The BMW M4 CS, priced at 1.89 crore ex-showroom, enhances track performance with improved cooling, stiffer mounts, and a 542 bhp engine. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and features lightweight components for better handling.

(Read more: BMW M4 CS launched in India at 1.89 crores)

Hyundai offers discounts in October

Hyundai offers discounts up to 58,000 on the Grand i10 Nios and 55,000 on the i20 this October. Discounts are available on four models, including SUVs like Exter and Venue, to boost sales amid a decline in the passenger vehicle segment.

(Read more: Exter to Venue: Hyundai offers discounts of nearly 80,000 on its cars in October)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2024, 08:43 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Motor India Magnite Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limited Suzuki GSX 8R BMW BMW India Tata Tata Motors Punch
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS