Auto recap, Oct 4: Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch Camo launched and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, October 4.

2024 Nissan Magnite launched

The 2024 Nissan Magnite features a revised front bumper, new grille, and updated alloy wheels. The interior includes an all-leather treatment and new features. It retains two petrol engine options and aims to boost Nissan's market presence in India. The prices start at ₹5.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Tata relaunches Punch CAMO Edition

Tata Motors has relaunched a limited edition CAMO version of the Punch SUV, featuring a dual-tone Seaweed Green Exterior and updated features. Priced at ₹8.45 lakh ex-showroom, it retains the same engine options and offers a five-star safety rating, competing with Hyundai Exter and Maruti Fronx.

Suzuki GSX-8R launched in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the GSX-8R at ₹9.25 lakh ex-showroom, adding to its 800 cc platform lineup. Competing with rivals like Honda CBR650R, it features a 776 cc engine producing 82 bhp, advanced electronics, and striking styling with unique LED DRLs.

BMW M4 CS launched in India

The BMW M4 CS, priced at ₹1.89 crore ex-showroom, enhances track performance with improved cooling, stiffer mounts, and a 542 bhp engine. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and features lightweight components for better handling.

Hyundai offers discounts in October

Hyundai offers discounts up to ₹58,000 on the Grand i10 Nios and ₹55,000 on the i20 this October. Discounts are available on four models, including SUVs like Exter and Venue, to boost sales amid a decline in the passenger vehicle segment.

