Tata Power hits milestone of 1k EV chargers in Mumbai. Next target? 4k more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2024, 12:33 PM
  • Tata Power has 4,000 charging points across Maharashtra and has its chargers in as many as 475 cities and towns across the country.
File photo of a Mercedes-Benz EQB being charged at a Tata Power station.
File photo of a Mercedes-Benz EQB being charged at a Tata Power station.

Tata Power on Wednesday informed that it has now established more than 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the city of Mumbai and that these will potentially help in further accelerating adoption of battery-powered mobility options in the times to come.

Tata Power has one of the most dense network of EV chargers in the country and after setting up 1,000 chargers in Mumbai alone, is next aiming to take the number up by an additional 4,000 chargers. At present, Tata Power has 44 chargers in public areas, 385 in residential societies, 58 in commercial establishments like malls and hotels, and another 531 are in fleet charging points. There are also 19 fast-charging points on the Mumbai-Pune highway and an overall 26 on the Mumbai-Goa highway, via Pune.

According to the company, Tata Power has established 4,000 charging points across the state of Maharashtra and has charging points in as many as 475 Indian cities and towns.

Having a robust and extensive charging network is absolutely crucial to promote EV adoption anywhere in the world. Much of the success for the EV would depend on having an accessible charging point in public spaces, apart from those installed at a customer's residence. This, along with the actual price of an electric car, is believed to be key factor for consideration for potential EV buyers in not just India but the world over.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2024, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Power EV Electric vehicle electric car

