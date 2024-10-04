Hyundai offers discounts of nearly 80,000 on these cars in October

Hyundai Motor has announced discounts on some of its models in the festive month of October in an effort to capitalise on rush to buy cars this season. The Korean carmaker has reduced price of four models, including two SUVs, which will be available at discounted rates until the end of the month. The models included in the benefit are SUVs like Exter and Venue , hatchbacks like i20 and Grand i10 Nios . Hyundai is also offering discounts on some of its CNG vehicles as well.

Carmakers across segments are offering heavy discounts on their vehicles in the festive month to boost sales. The passenger vehicle segment in India has witnessed drop in sales for the third consecutive month. Carmakers are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the festive season when the sales are its peak every year.

Hyundai's festive discounts come at a time when the carmaker has witnessed drop in sales. In September, the Korean auto giant registered 10 per cent decline in sales year-on-year. The carmaker posted wholesale figures of 64,201 units last month, 51,101 units of these were sold across India. While Creta SUV continues to be the best-selling model from Hyundai in India, the carmaker also witnessed a healthy growth in the CNG vehicle segment with over 13 per cent growth. Hyundai's CNG lineup includes the likes of Exter, Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

Hyundai discounts in October: Which car gets maximum benefits

Hyundai has offered benefits worth up to nearly ₹80,000 on select models and variants in October. The biggest beneficiary of this scheme is the Venue sub-compact SUV. One will be able to save ₹80,629 while buying the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza rival.The benefits also include accessory package worth ₹21,628 which can be purchased at just ₹6,000.

Hyundai Exter, one of the best-selling SUVs from the Korean carmaker, gets discount of up to ₹42,972. The benefits include accessory package worth 17,971 at a reduced price of ₹5,000. Hyundai has also extended the benefits to the CNG version of Exter.

The biggest discount on a Hyundai car after Venue this month is on purchase of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Hyundai's smallest car gets benefits of up to ₹58,000 this month. Available in standard and N Line versions, the i20 will also be available with benefits of up to ₹55,000.

First Published Date: