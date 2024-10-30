Auto recap, Oct 29: New Maruti Dzire spotted, Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, October 29.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire spied undisguised ahead of launch

The largest Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is all set to update its one of the most popular models, the Dzire. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched on November 11, 2024. Before the launch though, we have got a spy video of the upcoming Dzire in its full glory, revealing its exterior design completely while also giving us a glimpse as to what to expect from the cabin.

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire spied undisguised ahead of launch. Check details

2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India

The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range has been launched in India priced from ₹19.39 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards bringing comprehensive upgrades to the bike maker’s flagship adventure motorcycle. The current generation Triumph Tiger 1200 was launched in India in 2022. The most recent updates finally make their way to the Indian market comprising a revamped engine, improved ride comfort and ergonomics, and more electronic aids.

Also Read : 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at ₹19.39 lakh

Of small cars and big woes: Maruti Suzuki says under ₹ 10-lakh segment a worry

(Also read: Of small cars and big woes: Maruti Suzuki says under ₹10-lakh segment a worry)

The growing preference for SUV body type among mass-market Indian car buyers has come at the behest of smaller car models and while this has impacted different brands differently, Maruti Suzuki may have been left with more concerns than reasons to cheer. Here's why.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: