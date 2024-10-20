Auto recap, Oct 19: Tata Tiago EV offer, Carnival mileage reveal, BMW car recall

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, October 19.

Tata Tiago EV gets benefits of up to ₹ 75,000

Tata Motors has announced benefits of up to ₹75,000 and 6 months of free charging at Tata Power stations for the Tiago EV. The electric hatchback comes as the most affordable Tata EV in India. The new offer comes as an effort to boost the sales of this car. To get more details about the benefits, interested customers can visit the nearest authorised dealerships. However, it is important to note that these benefits will end on October 31.

Kia Carnival fuel efficiency revealed

Kia India launched the new generation of the Carnival in the Indian market. It comes to our shores through the Completely Knocked Down or CKD route and is priced at ₹63.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It now has an all-new design along with new features while the engine stays the same. Kia has now unveiled that the Carnival will deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.85 kmpl.

BMW recalls almost 700,000 cars in China on fire safety risk

BMW AG is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in China due to coolant pump defects, a fresh setback for the German carmaker that’s reeling from other vehicle faults. BMW will recall 499,539 cars produced locally, and 188,371 imported vehicles from March 1, 2025, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement Friday. Faulty coolant pump plugs fitted to some models may lead to corrosion or rust, which could cause short circuits and in extreme cases fires, the agency said. Models affected under this recall, include locally-made 3 Series and 5 Series vehicles, as well as several imported X Series SUVs.

