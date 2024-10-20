HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Oct 19: Tata Tiago Ev Offer, Kia Carnival Fuel Efficiency Revealed, Bmw Recalls Nearly 700,000 Cars

Auto recap, Oct 19: Tata Tiago EV offer, Carnival mileage reveal, BMW car recall

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2024, 08:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Tiago EV
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tiago EV
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, October 19.

Tata Tiago EV gets benefits of up to 75,000

Tata Motors has announced benefits of up to 75,000 and 6 months of free charging at Tata Power stations for the Tiago EV. The electric hatchback comes as the most affordable Tata EV in India. The new offer comes as an effort to boost the sales of this car. To get more details about the benefits, interested customers can visit the nearest authorised dealerships. However, it is important to note that these benefits will end on October 31.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series
Engine Icon2998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 42.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
Engine Icon2151 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 63.90 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 72.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vayve Mobility Eva (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vayve Mobility EVA
BatteryCapacity Icon14 Kwh Range Icon250 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Tata Tiago EV gets benefits of up to 75,000. Check more

Kia Carnival fuel efficiency revealed

Kia India launched the new generation of the Carnival in the Indian market. It comes to our shores through the Completely Knocked Down or CKD route and is priced at 63.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It now has an all-new design along with new features while the engine stays the same. Kia has now unveiled that the Carnival will deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.85 kmpl.

Also Read : Kia Carnival fuel efficiency revealed

BMW recalls almost 700,000 cars in China on fire safety risk

(Also read: BMW recalls almost 700,000 cars in China on fire safety risk)

BMW AG is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in China due to coolant pump defects, a fresh setback for the German carmaker that’s reeling from other vehicle faults. BMW will recall 499,539 cars produced locally, and 188,371 imported vehicles from March 1, 2025, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement Friday. Faulty coolant pump plugs fitted to some models may lead to corrosion or rust, which could cause short circuits and in extreme cases fires, the agency said. Models affected under this recall, include locally-made 3 Series and 5 Series vehicles, as well as several imported X Series SUVs.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2024, 08:01 AM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV Tata Tata Motors Tata Tiago Tata Tiago EV Tiago BMW luxury car Kia Kia Carnival Carnival

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.