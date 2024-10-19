HT Auto
Tata Tiago EV gets benefits of up to 75,000. Check details

Tata Tiago EV gets benefits of up to 75,000. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Oct 2024, 10:51 AM
  • Tata Tiago EV is offered in two battery pack sizes and four variants.
The Tiago EV is the most affordable electric vehicle in the lineup of Tata Motors.
Tata Motors has announced benefits of up to 75,000 and 6 months of free charging at Tata Power stations. To get more details about the benefits, interested customers can visit the nearest authorised dealerships. However, it is important to note that these benefits will end on October 31.

What is the size of the battery pack of the Tata Tiago EV?

Tata Tiago EV is available in two battery pack sizes. There is a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh unit. Both units are liquid-cooled and there is also multi-mode regeneration braking. There is four levels where 0 is no regen and 3 is max regen.

What is the range of the Tata Tiago EV?

The Medium Range variants of Tata Tiago EV have a claimed range of 221 km whereas the Long Range variants have a claimed range is 275 km.

Check out the first drive review of the Tata Tiago EV

What are the colours of the Tata Tiago EV?

The Tiago EV is offered in five colours. There is Signature Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White and Midnight Plum.

What is the warranty on the Tata Tiago EV?

The battery pack and motor warranty on the Tiago EV is 8 years or 1.6 lakh km whereas on the vehicle itself is 3 years or 1.25 lakh km.

(Read more: Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV prices slashed as part of festive discount)

What are the acceleration times of the Tiago EV?

The Tiago EV with Medium Range can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 6.2 seconds whereas the Long Range version can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

What are the power and torque figures of the Tiago EV?

The Medium Range variants have a power output of 60 bhp and 110 Nm whereas the Long Range variants have a power output of 73 bhp and 114 Nm.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2024, 10:05 AM IST
