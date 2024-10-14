Auto recap, Oct 13: Mercedes S-Class product strategy, Porsche Taycan sales drop

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, October 13.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class to get separate platforms for ICE and EV

The German luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz, is confident about the future of the S-Class, confirming plans for both a traditional combustion-engine version and a dedicated electric model. Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz stated that it is important to maintain separate platforms for these two flagship vehicles, ensuring each delivers the best possible experience for its respective customers.

Porsche Taycan sales slump drastically

Porsche Taycan sales slumped drastically amid the declining demand for electric vehicles globally. The four-door pure electric sedan has registered a 50 per cent sales decline to just 14,000 units globally between January and September this year. In the US market alone, deliveries of the EV dropped by 35 per cent, revealed the German auto major. Also, the company has stated that deliveries in the first nine months of 2024 for Porche Taycan were half that of the corresponding period in 2023.

Delhi Transport Department launches fresh crackdown on overage vehicles

The Delhi Transport Department launched a fresh round of crackdown on overage vehicles, an exercise that will continue till December to combat air pollution in the national capital. The department has asked traffic police to deploy four teams in every municipal zone in coordination with its enforcement wing to impound diesel and petrol-run vehicles that are older than 10 and 15 years, respectively. Similar action has also been launched against unregistered and unfit e-rickshaws across the city.

