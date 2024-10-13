Mercedes-Benz S-Class to get separate platforms for combustion and EV: Reports

The German luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz , is confident about the future of the S-Class , confirming plans for both a traditional combustion-engine version and a dedicated electric model. Ola Kallenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz stated that it is important to maintain separate platforms for these two flagship vehicles, ensuring each delivers the best possible experience for its respective customers.

Earlier in the year it was reported that , during the first quarter of 2024, Mercedes S-Class sales declined by a staggering 37 per cent, dropping to 16,900 cars. In view of this, the company has decided to slash production for the flagship model at its Sindelfingen factory, a report by Automobilwoche stated. The company claims that the decision comes after considering the declining demand and the ongoing challenges faced by the luxury car market.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: A mid-cycle update

The current-gen S-Class, which is codenamed W223, will be upgraded mid-cycle in 2026. Kallenius claims that the company has spent much more than usual on this update, highlighting the significance of the S-Class to the brand's product portfolio. Interestingly, Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles, the traditional S-Class will continue to be offered with a range of combustion engine options.

While the S-Class will be offered in both electric and combustion engine forms, the company has made it clear that the two vehicles must stay on different platforms. Kallenius described how forcing the two vehicles onto one platform would, at the end of the day, compromise certain elements of the driving experience or interior space. Furthermore, the company believes that offering distinct platforms is crucial for maintaining the S-Class' reputation for luxury and refinement.

A costly but necessary investment

On the one hand, developing two totally different S-Class models is certainly not cheap. However, Mercedes is once again committed to "on a manageable level" additional investments by using as many components in common as possible between the electric and the combustion-engine variant. The company wants to continue establishing a balance between innovation and cost while simultaneously doing that.

