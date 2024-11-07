Auto recap, Nov 6: Skoda Kylaq launch, new Maruti Dzire's mileage, Thar discount

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, November 6.

Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV launched at ₹ 7.89 lakh

Skoda Auto India has revealed the new Kylaq subcompact SUV. The new Skoda Kylaq is the brand's latest made-in-India offering and the automaker has revealed the starting price of the SUV at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kylaq is built on the same platform as the Kushaq and Slavia but restricted to the sub-4-metre mark.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Mahindra e20 NXT 15 kWh 15 kWh 140 Km 140 Km ₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Aprilia Tuono 660 659 cc 659 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 13.09 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV for India, rival to Brezza, Nexon, launched at ₹7.89 lakh

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers more fuel efficiency than previous generation

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sub-compact sedan promises more bank for the buck as the carmaker gears up to launch the fourth generation of the model later this month. Ahead of the November 11 launch, Maruti Suzuki has revealed the mileage figures for the new Dzire. The sedan will now come powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z Series petrol engine that also powers the new Maruti Swift hatchback.

Also Read : Maruti Dzire 2024 petrol, CNG mileage: More fuel efficiency than previous generation

Thar Roxx effect? Mahindra Thar SUV gets massive discounts

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in India since its inception. The three-door lifestyle off-roader received a five-door iteration a few months back in the form of Mahindra Thar Roxx, but that didn't slash the appeal of three-door Thar. Since its launch, the Thar has been in high demand, with barely any offers or discounts and the longest waiting period in the line-up. But, with the launch of Thar Roxx, Mahindra has reduced the waiting period for Thar significantly and offers up to a ₹3 lakh discount.

Also Read : Thar Roxx effect? Mahindra Thar SUV gets massive discounts. Check how much you can save

EICMA 2024: India-bound Aprilia Tuono 457 unveiled

(Also read: EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 unveiled with new design, to launch in India soon)

It has been one year since the Aprilia RS 457 debuted and the Italians have now returned with a naked counterpart which is expected to be poised with a better power-to-weight ratio. The 2025 Aprilia Tuono 457 has been revealed at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy and it will arrive in India. This naked streetfighter will borrow the engine, frame, cycle parts, and electronics from the RS 457 in typical Tuono fashion.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: