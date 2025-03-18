Auto recap, March 17: Maruti Suzuki car price hike, Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition, 2025 Honda Shine launch & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Monday, March 17.

Maruti Suzuki cars to be costlier from April

Maruti Suzuki cars in India are set to be costlier again. The car manufacturer in a regulatory filing has stated that the passenger vehicles of its portfolio in the country will see a price hike by around four per cent, effective from April 2025, which will come as the third price hike from the brand this year. In January 2025, Maruti Suzuki cars witnessed a four per cent hike, while in February again, the automaker slapped a price hike on its cars. This time, the Maruti Suzuki cars witnessed a price hike ranging between one per cent and four per cent.

Mahindra XUV700 joins black edition bandwagon, gets cosmetic enhancements

Mahindra XUV700 has joined the bandwagon of SUVs that received black edition treatment over the last few weeks in the Indian market. After Tata Safari, Tata Harrier and other SUVs that have received dark edition or black edition over the last couple of weeks, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition has been launched in India on March 17, which comes as a cosmetically updated special edition iteration of the SUV. The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is available at a starting price of ₹19.64 lakh (ex-showroom), while its pricing goes up to ₹24.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Honda Shine 100 launched at ₹ 68,767 with OBD-2 compliant engine

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 has been launched at ₹68,767 (ex-showroom). With this, the updated model with its OBD-2 compliance and new colour scheme is ₹1,867 pricier than the older model. The Shine 100 has a new update with new graphics for the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, and side fairing. The badging has also been adjusted — Honda's wing logo is missing, and the side fairing now shows “Shine 100" rather than "Shine".

