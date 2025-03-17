Mahindra XUV700 joins black edition bandwagon, gets cosmetic enhancements

Mahindra X UV700 has joined the bandwagon of SUVs that received black edition treatment over the last few weeks in the Indian market. After Tata Safari , Tata Harrier and other SUVs that have received dark edition or black edition over the last couple of weeks, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition has been launched in India on March 17, which comes as a cosmetically updated special edition iteration of the SUV. The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is available at a starting price of ₹19.64 lakh (ex-showroom), while its pricing goes up to ₹24.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the XUV700 Ebony Edition comes with a host of cosmetic updates at the exterior and inside the cabin, making itself distinctive compared to the standard version of the SUV, on the mechanical front, the XUV700 Ebony Edition remains the same as the regular version.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Variants and pricing

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is based on the seven-seater FWD versions of AX7 and AX7 L trims. The AX7 based XUV700 Ebony Edition is priced between RS 19.64 lakh and ₹21.79 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the AX7 L variant of the XUV700 Ebony Edition comes priced between ₹23.34 lakh and ₹24.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

P MT P AT D MT D AT AX7 (7-seater FWD) ₹ 19.64 lakh ₹ 21.14 lakh ₹ 20.14 lakh ₹ 21.79 lakh AX7 L (7-seater FWD) ₹ 23.34 lakh ₹ 22.39 lakh ₹ 24.14 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: What makes it different

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition comes with a plethora of cosmetic updates inside out. At the exterior, the SUV wears a Stealth Black colour theme. Some key design elements of the special edition SUV include brushed silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, blacked-out ORVMs. It runs on 18-inch black alloy wheels. The black and silver colour across the exterior gives the SUV a distinctive look.

Not only the exterior, but the interior of Mahindra XUV700 has equally received a plethora of cosmetic enhancements over the regular model. The cabin sports a black leatherette upholstery, blacked out trims and silver accents along the centre console and door panels. There is a complementary light grey roof liner underscoring the dual-tone theme. Some of the other design elements inside the cabin of the XUV700 Ebony Edition include dark chrome AC vents.

