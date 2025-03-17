2025 Honda Shine 100 launched at 68,767 with OBD-2 compliant engine

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 has been launched at ₹68,767, ex-showroom. With this, the updated model with its OBD-2 compliance and new colour scheme is ₹1,867 pricier than the older model.The Shine 100 gets anewupdate withnew graphicsfor the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, and side fairing. The badging has also been adjusted— Honda 's wing logo ismissing, and the side fairing now shows'Shine 100'ratherthan‘Shine.’

A new Black with Orange colour scheme isnowavailable,inplace oftheearlier Black with Gold.TheothercolorsavailableareBlack with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Gray, and Black with Green.

2025 Honda Shine 100: Specs and hardware

The update to the Shine 100 also includes an updated engine, which is now OBD-2 complaint. Powering this motorcycle is a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Mated to a four speed manual gearbox, this engine delivers 5.43 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM.

Additionally, the Shine 100 now features drum brakes at both ends with CBS (Combined Braking System). It comes equipped with telescopic front forks & twin rear shock absorbers along with blacked-out alloy wheels, aluminium grab rail and long single-piece seat.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated that since its launch in March 2023, Shine 100 has established itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in HMSI’s motorcycle portfolio. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, added that the Shine 100 has played a key role in strengthening Honda’s presence in the entry-level commuter segment.

2025 Honda CB350 range launched

Earlier in the month, the company also launched that Honda CB350 range, comprising the CB350 H’ness, CB350, andCB350RS models with an updated engine to meet the OBD-2B compliance requirements. Along with this, Honda has also introduced new colour options for a refreshed look. The 2025 Honda CB350 range starts from ₹2 lakh, going up to ₹2.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

The 2025 CB350 H'nessreceives new colourschemesin its three variants. The DLX variant is nowoffered in Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. The DLX Pro receives the two colours and athird Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme. Finally, the DLX Pro Chrome variant comeswith three colours - Athletic Metallic Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black.

