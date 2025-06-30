Auto recap, June 29: Renault Triber facelift spotted, Mercedes-Benz price hike in September, India may ease fuel norms

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, June 29.

Renault Triber facelift spotted again, reveals key updates despite heavy camouflage

Renault Triber is one of the key models from the French auto giant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The MPV comes as one of the most affordable models in its segment, where Maruti Suzuki, Kia, and Toyota have their respective products in the form of Ertiga, Carens and Rumion. The Renault Triber is now gearing up for a mid-life facelift that is long due. This is going to be the most significant update for the MPV since its launch in 2019. One of the key USP of the Triber is its affordable pricing. Expect Renault to continue with that strategy even with the facelifted model, which is expected to launch later this year. A test mule of the upcoming updated version of the MPV has been spotted in Chennai, giving us an idea of the changes. As it seems, the Renault Triber MPV will come with a plethora of cosmetic changes on the exterior.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Renault Triber 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Triber 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Duster 2025 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Kiger 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kardian 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Renault Triber facelift spotted again, reveals key updates despite heavy camouflage. Know more

Mercedes-Benz cars in India will be costlier by 1.5% in September 2025, blame it on Rupee slide

Mercedes-Benz India is looking at another price hike, which will be enforced in September 2025. The German luxury car manufacturer that just launched two sports cars in India, namely the AMG GT 63 4MATIC and GT 63 PRO 4MATIC Coupe, priced at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom) and ₹3.65 crore (ex-showroom), respectively; has revealed that the OEM is about to enforce another price hike for its India passenger vehicle portfolio.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz cars in India will be costlier by 1.5% in September 2025, blame it on Rupee slide

India may ease fuel norms for small cars amid SUV boom, Maruti Suzuki could benefit

In a potential policy pivot, the Indian government is considering easing fuel efficiency norms for small cars to counter declining sales in the budget segment. The move follows lobbying efforts by Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, which has seen its entry-level car sales shrink in the face of a booming SUV market, a report by Reuters stated, citing multiple industry and government sources.

Also Read : India may ease fuel norms for small cars amid SUV boom, Maruti Suzuki could benefit: Report

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: