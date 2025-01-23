Auto recap, Jan 22: Tata Punch production milestone, Ducati Panigale V4 teaser, Mahindra's EV plan

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, January 22.

Tata Punch crosses 5 lakh production milestone

Tata Motors has achieved a new milestone with its popular Punch micro SUV crossing the 500,000th production landmark. The Tata Punch was the bestselling car in India in 2024 (CY) and the new production milestone only adds to the multiple feathers in its hat. The Tata Punch went on sale in October 2021 as the most accessible “SUV" from the automaker and has quickly become a crowd favourite. The Punch quickly grew from a petrol-powered offering to electric and CNG variants, further contributing to the model’s sales.

Is it time for a new Ducati Panigale V4 in India?

Ducati India has teased the upcoming seventh generation of the Panigale V4 on social media platforms. The upcoming Panigale V4 promises modern technology, improved performance and enhanced ergonomics for motorcycle enthusiasts. The bike has already been unveiled in the global markets, it gets a revised fairing that helps improve the aerodynamic resistance by 4 per cent. Here’s a detailed look at what the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 brings to the table.

Auto Expo 2025: Key launches, unveilings and highlights from India's biggest automobile extravaganza

Indian automobile industry witnessed its biggest extravaganza at the Auto Expo 2025, which took place under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Auto Expo 2025 took place with more than 1,500 automobile exhibits. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 drew huge crowds in Delhi and Greater Noida, as auto enthusiasts united to experience the newest designs and innovations in the industry.

Mahindra & Mahindra plans major EV shift

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is planning to turn a big chunk of its portfolio electric by the year 2030. The automaker’s move comes as it positions itself in order to compete with both domestic and international players in the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) segment. According to a Bloomberg report, Anish Shah, group chief executive officer and managing director at Mahindra, said that Mahindra plans to achieve between 20 per cent to 30 per cent EV adoption.

