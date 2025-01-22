Auto Expo 2025: Key launches, unveilings and highlights from India's biggest automobile extravaganza

Indian automobile industry witnessed its biggest extravaganza at the Auto Expo 2025, which took place under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Auto Expo 2025 took place with more than 1,500 exhibits of automobiles. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 drew huge crowds in Delhi and Greater Noida, as auto enthusiasts united to experience the newest designs and innovations in the industry.

This time instead of the Auto Expo and Auto Component Show being held separately at different venues, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompassed several different automotive events under one umbrella. These events included the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show.

During the days of public access, the Auto Expo was a packed house with thousands of visitors arriving to check out the latest cars, bikes, concepts and technologies from India and the world over.

Check out some of the key details in numbers:

There were 7 halls spread across Bharat Mandapam.

Over 90 products were launched in the first two days of Auto Expo 2025.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 also included the Components Show in Dwarka's Yahobhoomi and the Commercial Vehicles' Show at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida alongside the Auto Expo in Bharat Mandapam.

Altogether, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 spanned more than 200,000 square meters.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was organized by EEPC in collaboration with leading industry bodies such as SIAM, ACMA, ICEMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ISA, MRAI, and CII.

There were more than 1,500 exhibitors.

With the Auto Expo 2025 and Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 concluding today, here are some quick recaps of the automotive event.