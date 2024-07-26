2024 Ducati Panigale V4 makes global debut. Check what's changed

Ducati has unveiled the new Panigale V4 in the global market. The motorcycle has gone through some serious enhancements when compared to the previous generation. The 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 will arrive in September 2024 in the global markets. The manufacturer will bring the new Panigale V4 to the Indian market as well. However, a timeline is not known as of now. It can be expected that the 2024 Panigale V4 will go on sale in India by the end of this year or early next year.

Ducati Panigale V4 gets a revised fairing that helps improve the aerodynamic resistance by 4 per cent. The shape of the mudguard has also been changed and the conveyor upstream of the radiators increases the effectiveness of the cooling system, particularly the oil cooler.

2024 Ducati Panigale V4: Revised ergonomics

The ergonomics have been revised to offer more roominess to the rider. This has been achieved by redesigning the fuel tank. The footrests have been moved 10 mm inwards compared to the current Panigale V4, increasing ground clearance and, by allowing the rider to have his feet and legs positioned more internally, improving aerodynamic penetration.

2024 Ducati Panigale V4: Revised chassis and new swingarm

The chassis has been revised as well. The front frame has been modified and there is a new double-sided swingarm. Yes, few people might prefer the single-sided swingarm but what Ducati has done is made the new swingarm hollow to save weight. The new swingarm has also helped in allowing the position of the silencer to stay under the engine. It is also now more stiffer and the front frame itself is 3.47 kg lighter than the previous generation.

A look at the new hollow double-sided swingarm

2024 Ducati Panigale V4: Suspension and brakes

Suspension duties are performed by third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NPX/TTX suspensions. The speed of hydraulic valves has been increased to offer better performance on the road and the track. Braking duties are performed by Brembo Hypure front brake callipers that are lighter. There is also a Race eCBS system, developed by Bosch in collaboration with Ducati.

2024 Ducati Panigale V4: Ducati Vehicle Observer

Ducati has deployed over 70 sensors that measure various elements in real-time. The DVO, developed by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, estimates the ground forces acting on the motorcycle and the loads that it can bear in various riding conditions, integrating the information from the IMU inertial platform in an even more accurate manner.

2024 Ducati Panigale V4: Features

The 2025 Panigale V4 is equipped with a complete package of electronic controls: Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The DQS 2.0 system uses a strategy based solely on the angular position sensor of the gear drum, thus being able to use a gear shift rod without microswitches and therefore offering the rider a more direct feeling with reduced travel.

A look at the new screen that comes with new track mode.

2024 Ducati Panigale V4: New dashboard

The new dashboard features a 6.9" dimension with an 8:3 aspect ratio, providing excellent readability without obstructing the view through the windshield when in the fairing position. The protective glass utilizes Optical Bonding technology to maintain optimal visibility on a black background, even in daylight. There is a new track display that can also show G-meter, power and torque and lean angle as well.

2024 Ducati Panigale V4: Engine

The 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is now Euro5+ compliant and puts out 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard.

