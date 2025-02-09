Auto recap, Feb 8: Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent, Tata Motors' new vehicle scrapping facility & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Saturday, February 8.

Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent filed, will launch soon

Piaggio India has filed a design patent for the Tuono 457 in the Indian market. The motorcycle made its global debut at EICMA 2024 and is the street-naked version of the RS 457. Aprilia India has listed the new Tuono 457 on its website and with the design patent filed, the launch is expected to happen later this month. This model is set to be the most affordable option within the 'Tuono' lineup available for purchase. Currently, Aprilia offers the Tuono 1100 and Tuono 660 in the Indian market. Just like the RS 457, the Tuono 457 will also be made at the brand’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra for domestic and global markets.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Aprilia Tuono 457 457 cc 457 cc ₹ 4 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Jimny 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja 300 296.0 cc 296.0 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 3.43 Lakhs Compare KTM RC 390 373.0 cc 373.0 cc 25.89 kmpl 25.89 kmpl ₹ 3.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda CB500F 471.0 cc 471.0 cc 28.6 kmpl 28.6 kmpl ₹ 4.79 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Aprilia RS 457 457 cc 457 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 4.23 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent filed, will launch soon

Maruti Suzuki Jimny to serve at the Indo-Tibetan Border

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will soon serve at the border regions as part of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Maruti Suzuki India recently handed over 60 Jimny off-roaders to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), marking the first-ever induction of the Jimny into the CAPF. The Jimny will be deployed along the border regions of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny to serve at the Indo-Tibetan Border, joins the Central Armed Police Force

Government relaxes norms to import classic cars 50 years and older in India

In what’s a major win for auto enthusiasts, the Indian government has made amendments to the vintage car import policy allowing the import of classic cars that are 50 years and older. The previous rules only allowed cars built before 1950 to be imported into India. However, the latest revision makes cars built up to 1975 eligible for a licence-free import. The 50-year limit is on a rolling basis, which means cars built up to 1976 will be eligible next year, and so forth.

Also Read : Government relaxes norms to import classic cars 50 years and older in India

Tata Motors inaugurates first vehicle scrapping facility in North-East in Guwahati

(Also read: Tata Motors inaugurates first vehicle scrapping facility in North-East in Guwahati)

Tata Motors is one of the main players in the organised vehicle scrapping sector and the automaker has introduced a new facility in Guwahati. The Re.Wi.Re of Tata registered vehicle scrapping facility can dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-live vehicles per annum using sustainable and environmentally conscious processes. Tata Motors has partnered with AXom Platinum Scrappers to operate the latest Re.Wi.Re facility, which will cater to both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: