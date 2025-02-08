HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Motors Inaugurates First Vehicle Scrapping Facility In North East In Guwahati

Tata Motors inaugurates first vehicle scrapping facility in North-East in Guwahati

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2025, 14:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Re.Wi.Re registered vehicle scrapping facility is a first for the manufacturer in the North-East and can dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-live vehicl
...
ReWiRe Vehicle Scrapping Centre Guwahati
The ReWiRe Vehicle Scrapping Centre in Guwahati is the brand's first in the North-East and takes it annual scrapping capability to over 100,000 vehicles across India
ReWiRe Vehicle Scrapping Centre Guwahati
The ReWiRe Vehicle Scrapping Centre in Guwahati is the brand's first in the North-East and takes it annual scrapping capability to over 100,000 vehicles across India

Tata Motors is one of the main players in the organised vehicle scrapping sector and the automaker has introduced a new facility in Guwahati. The Re.Wi.Re registered vehicle scrapping facility can dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-live vehicles per annum using sustainable and environmentally conscious processes. Tata Motors has partnered with AXom Platinum Scrappers to operate the latest Re.Wi.Re facility, which will cater to both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Re.Wi.Re Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Guwahati

Tata Motors has been actively expanding its Re.Wi.Re vehicle scrapping facilities across India. This is the manufacturer’s seventh facility across the country with other outlets in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, and Pune. This is the brand’s maiden vehicle scrapping facility in the North-East. With the newest facility in place, Tata says it can now dismantle over 100,000 end-of-life vehicles annually.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.37 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tata Avinya X Concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025

ReWiRe Vehicle Scrapping Centre Guwahati
ReWiRe in Guwahati takes Tata Motors' total vehicle scrapping centres across India to seven across seven states
ReWiRe Vehicle Scrapping Centre Guwahati
ReWiRe in Guwahati takes Tata Motors' total vehicle scrapping centres across India to seven across seven states

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Jogen Mohan, Minister of Hill Areas Development, Transport, Co-operation, Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture, said, “The launch of this advanced vehicle recycling facility, will create valuable employment opportunities and support the economic growth of our state and communities. In addition, it will also ensure safe disposal of end-of-life vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a cleaner environment. I thank Tata Motors for pioneering the start of smart facilities in Assam."

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "Today, with the launch of the Northeast’s first Re.Wi.Re facility in Guwahati, Tata Motors takes a significant step in advancing responsible vehicle scrapping in the region. Committed to the principles of a circular economy, we are driving practices that support sustainability. With our network of RVSFs across seven states, we can now dismantle over 100,000 end-of-life vehicles annually. We are proud to partner with Axom Platinum Scrappers for this facility and extend our thanks to the state government and local authorities for their unwavering support in making this initiative a reality."

The Re.Wi.Re facilities are fully digitised for seamless and paperless operations. The vehicle scrapping plants have dedicated stations to safely dismantle various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Each vehicle undergoes a detailed documentation and dismantling process designed specifically to meet the scrapping requirements to guarantee the safe disposal of all components under the vehicle scrappage policy.

Also Watch: Tata Sierra SUV unveiled | Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar Roxx rival | First look | Auto Expo 2025

Benefits of scrapping old vehicles

Scrapping your old vehicle unfit for road use has several benefits. This includes a 4-6 per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of a new vehicle, no registration charges upon declaring the certificate of deposit for the vehicle scrapped, concession on road tax and an additional discount on the new vehicle. It further helps ensure users migrate to vehicles with lower tailpipe emissions.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2025, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: vehicle scrapping facility vehicle scrapping centre vehicle scrapping ReWire

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.