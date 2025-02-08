Tata Motors inaugurates first vehicle scrapping facility in North-East in Guwahati

Tata Motors is one of the main players in the organised vehicle scrapping sector and the automaker has introduced a new facility in Guwahati. The Re.Wi.Re registered vehicle scrapping facility can dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-live vehicles per annum using sustainable and environmentally conscious processes. Tata Motors has partnered with AXom Platinum Scrappers to operate the latest Re.Wi.Re facility, which will cater to both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Re.Wi.Re Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Guwahati

Tata Motors has been actively expanding its Re.Wi.Re vehicle scrapping facilities across India. This is the manufacturer’s seventh facility across the country with other outlets in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, and Pune. This is the brand’s maiden vehicle scrapping facility in the North-East. With the newest facility in place, Tata says it can now dismantle over 100,000 end-of-life vehicles annually.

ReWiRe in Guwahati takes Tata Motors' total vehicle scrapping centres across India to seven across seven states

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Jogen Mohan, Minister of Hill Areas Development, Transport, Co-operation, Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture, said, “The launch of this advanced vehicle recycling facility, will create valuable employment opportunities and support the economic growth of our state and communities. In addition, it will also ensure safe disposal of end-of-life vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a cleaner environment. I thank Tata Motors for pioneering the start of smart facilities in Assam."

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "Today, with the launch of the Northeast’s first Re.Wi.Re facility in Guwahati, Tata Motors takes a significant step in advancing responsible vehicle scrapping in the region. Committed to the principles of a circular economy, we are driving practices that support sustainability. With our network of RVSFs across seven states, we can now dismantle over 100,000 end-of-life vehicles annually. We are proud to partner with Axom Platinum Scrappers for this facility and extend our thanks to the state government and local authorities for their unwavering support in making this initiative a reality."

The Re.Wi.Re facilities are fully digitised for seamless and paperless operations. The vehicle scrapping plants have dedicated stations to safely dismantle various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Each vehicle undergoes a detailed documentation and dismantling process designed specifically to meet the scrapping requirements to guarantee the safe disposal of all components under the vehicle scrappage policy.

Benefits of scrapping old vehicles

Scrapping your old vehicle unfit for road use has several benefits. This includes a 4-6 per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of a new vehicle, no registration charges upon declaring the certificate of deposit for the vehicle scrapped, concession on road tax and an additional discount on the new vehicle. It further helps ensure users migrate to vehicles with lower tailpipe emissions.

