Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent filed, will launch soon
- Aprilia Tuono 457 will share its underpinnings with the RS 457.
The Aprilia Tuono 457 loses the fairing in favour of a lighter kerb weight and a more upright and comfortable riding position
Piaggio India has filed a design patent for the Tuono 457 in the Indian market. The motorcycle made its global debut at EICMA 2024 and is the street-naked version of the RS 457. Aprilia India has listed the new Tuono 457 on its website, indicating that a launch is forthcoming. This model is set to be the most affordable option within the 'Tuono' lineup available for purchase. Currently, Aprilia offers the Tuono 1100 and Tuono 660 in the Indian market.
First Published Date: 08 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST
