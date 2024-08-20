Auto news recap, August 19: Citroen C3 price hike, TVS' global EV aspiration…

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from Monday, August 19.

Citroen C3 price hiked

Citroen C3 hatchback prices have gone up as the French auto giant has launched an updated version of the car with new sets of features. The most affordable model from the French carmaker will now cost up to ₹30,000 more in its latest iteration with prices starting from ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). First launched in India about two years ago, the Citroen C3 rivals the likes of Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Baleno among others.

TVS Motor plans to expand its EV sales globally

TVS Motor Company is planning to expand the sales of its electric vehicles across global markets soon. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer aims to use its Indonesia facility to manufacture electric scooters for South East Asian markets. The auto manufacturer has stated that its electric vehicles have the potential to make its mark in both developing and developed markets. TVS hopes its move will help make India emerge as a major export hub for electric two-wheelers.

Citroen Basalt coupe SUV: Variant-wise feature explainer

Citroen Basalt was launched in India just a few days back as the country's first mass-market ICE coupe SUV. It is available in six different variants that come priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy the Citroen Basalt coupe SUV, here is a variant-wise feature explainer, which would help you to determine the trim you would like to purchase.

