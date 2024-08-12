Auto news recap, August 11: Thar Roxx interior revealed, Innova Hycross waiting

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from August 11, Sunday.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Interior officially revealed

Mahindra is all set to introduce the new Thar Roxx five-door SUV on August 15, 2024. Ahead of that, the homegrown automaker is teasing the SUV through a series of images. The latest teaser of the Mahindra Thar Roxx showcased the interior in more detail. Key features inside the cabin of the Thar Roxx include a soft-touch dashboard with contrasting yellow stitching, a panoramic sunroof for celestial views, and cruise control for relaxed highway journeys. The Thar Roxx will also boast an electronically locking rear differential for enhanced off-road capability, ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, and leather upholstery.

Toyota Innova Hycross buyers may have to wait over a year

The waiting period for the premium Toyota MPV Innova Hycross now ranges up to 56 weeks in August 2024. This means if you are planning to buy the Toyota Innova Hycross, you may have to wait more than a year to get the delivery of the MPV after booking it. The hybrid variants of the MPV command a waiting period of up to 56 weeks. Simultaneously, the petrol variants of the MPV command a waiting period of up to 26 weeks.

Own a hybrid car? Key tips on how to maintain it

While hybrid vehicles combine both ICE and electric propulsion technologies, there is a perception that these vehicles require different types of maintenance work. Also, there are perceptions that being electrified vehicles, the hybrid cars don't require conventional maintenance like ICE-powered vehicles. Hybrid cars are required to follow a maintenance schedule just like internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. In fact, the battery pack onboard these vehicles commands even intense maintenance.

