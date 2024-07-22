Mahindra five-door Thar Roxx SUV revealed with these new features

Mahindra will launch the five-door Thar SUV on August 15

Ahead of the launch, Mahindra has shared how the larger five-door Thar will look from the outside

The teaser video shows it will get C-shaped headlights, different from three-door SUV

The SUV will also stand on diamond--cut alloy wheels, measuring up to 18 inches

The 5-door version of the iconic 4X4 SUV will also get new C-shaped LED taillights 

The bigger Thar will also get LED DRLs, fog lights, front camera, body-coloured door handles and more

To be offered in both 4X4 and standard versions, the new Thar Roxx may also offer ADAS, sunroof among key features

The Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

The five-door Thar Roxx will take on Force Gurkha 5-door SUV as its key rival
