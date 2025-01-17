Auto Expo 2025: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where the Auto Expo 2025 will be held. The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will host the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show. The Auto Expo Components Show 2025 will be hosted at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka from January 18 to January 21. On the other hand, the India Expo Centre & Mart at Greater Noida will host the Bharat Construction Equipment Show and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) between January 19 and 22.

PM Modi in his speech during the inauguration of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 said that the Indian auto industry is future-ready and has immense potential. Prime Minister further stated that new technology, consumer aspirations, improving road and infrastructure, large number of young buyers have been helping the auto industry's growth and will continue to do so. He emphasised on the need for greener and cleaner mobility technologies.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will see some major vehicle launches and unveilings by automakers across different segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers etc. Some of the key passenger vehicles and two-wheelers that will be showcased at the event will include Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, VinFast VF9, BYD Sealion 7, MG Cyberster, MG M9, MG 7 Trophy, new Skoda Octavia, Hero Xoom 125R, Hero Xoom 160R, TVS' new adventure motorcycle, Bajaj’s second CNG motorcycle etc.

