Auto Expo 2025 opens its gates to all from tomorrow: Your easy guide to everything

The 17th edition of Auto Expo is all set to welcome you with a long list of awesome cars and bikes craving for your attention. Auto Expo 2025 is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and while the first two days were reserved for media and dealers, the event will open up for the public at large from Sunday onwards.

From casual automotive fans to passionate followers of Indian and global brands, Auto Expo 2025 is the one-stop shop to check out the absolute latest. While there is a large focus on electric vehicles here - both on four wheels and two, conventional vehicles are here to stay as well. From Maruti to Mercedes, from Hero to Honda, the bigwigs have landed and it is now time for you to check each of them out.

Check out our easy guidebook to ensure you have a fun date with all things on wheels:

Auto Expo 2025: How to reach Bharat Mandapam?

Bharat Mandapam, formerly known as Pragati Maidan, is located in the hear of New Delhi, near India Gate. While well-connected by cabs, autos and public buses, it is best to avail the services of Delhi Metro. The nearest metro stations to Bharat Mandapam are the Supreme Court station and Pragati Maidan station.

Auto Expo 2025: Which gate to enter from?

While most of the gates of Bharat Mandapam will be open for visitors, it is best to make use of gates 6 and 7 if walking down from the closest metro stations. Expect security checks here with items like arms and ammunition, cigarettes and lighters, knives and flammable items prohibited.

Auto Expo 2025: Where to find your favourite brands?

Check out the below list to easily locate your favourite car or bike brand. Want an easy hack? Check out Hall 14 first and then move towards Hall 1. All remaining halls are one after the other from here.

Here is your complete guide of which brand is located where at Bharat Mandapam.

Auto Expo 2025: Where and what to eat?

There are two food courts located out in the open - the first is in front of Hall 1 and the other is between Hall 2 and 3. The multi-brand shops here serve a vareity of items, from pizzas and chhole bhature to sandwiches and coffee. You will need to purchase a coupon and then present it to the relevant outlet.

Auto Expo 2025: What are the timings?

Auto Expo gates open at 1000hrs everyday from Sunday to Wednesday and will close each day at 1800hrs.

Our special recommendations

While every model here is special, we particularly recommend checking out the Mercedes G-Wagon area in the open where you can see the electric pick-up doing the G Dance.

Also check out the all-electric e Vitara from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai's Creta EV and the Sierra EV from Tata Motors that is now in a near-production form. Over at the Mercedes camp, the CLA concept is a masterpiece too. Among the two-wheelers, Ather has its entire range on display while Honda e-Access has also been revealed.

