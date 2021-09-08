Audi Q4 e-tron scores five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash test

Audi Q4 e-tron electric SUV came out with flying colours in the 2021 Euro NCAP crash test, scoring a full five-star safety rating. The five-door SUV provides 93 per cent safety for adult occupants and 89 per cent safety for child occupants.

The German company had taken the covers off the electric SUV in April this year and had announced that it will be sold in Germany at a starting price of 41,900 euros (roughly converted to ₹37.72 lakh).

The Euro NCAP safety report highlighted that the passenger compartment of the Q4 e-tron remained stable in the frontal offset crash test where dummy occupants got good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. A similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sitting in different positions.

The report added that in the full-width rigid barrier test, good or adequate protection was provided to all critical body areas, for both the driver and rear passengers. In the side barrier test, good protection was provided for all critical body areas of passengers and the car scored maximum points in this part of the assessment.

Audi Q4 e-tron comes equipped with a system which applies brake after a collision in order to prevent secondary impacts.

In the more severe side pole impact crash test, again good or adequate protection was provided to all critical body areas of occupants. Control of excursion, which is the extent to which a body is thrown to the other side of the vehicle, was rated as marginal. In such far-side impacts, the centre air bag in the Audi Q4 e-tron mitigates injuries between occupants. The airbag performed well in crash test.

Crash tests on the front seats and head restraints showed good protection too, against whiplash injuries in case of a rear-end collision. The Q4 e-tron comes equipped with a system which applies brake after a collision in order to prevent secondary impacts. Another feature called - advanced eCall - automatically alerts emergency services in case of a serious accident.