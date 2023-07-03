Audi India registers strong June showing, delivers 3,474 new cars

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Audi India on Monday informed it had delivered 3,474 new units to customers across the country, a significant jump from 1,765 units delivered in the same month of last year.
Audi India has bolstered its own performance from June of 2022 by 53 per cent and a bulk of the dredit is directed towards the farings of models like Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4 and Audi A6.