Audi India Registers Strong June Showing, Delivers 3,474 New Cars

Audi India registers strong June showing, delivers 3,474 new cars

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM
Audi India on Monday informed it had delivered 3,474 new units to customers across the country, a significant jump from 1,765 units delivered in the same month of last year.

File photo of Audi Q3.

Audi India has bolstered its own performance from June of 2022 by 53 per cent and a bulk of the dredit is directed towards the farings of models like Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4 and Audi A6.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: Audi India Audi
