Audi India registers strong June showing, delivers 3,474 new cars

Audi India on Monday informed it had delivered 3,474 new units to customers across the country, a significant jump from 1,765 units delivered in the same month of last year.

Audi India has bolstered its own performance from June of 2022 by 53 per cent and a bulk of the dredit is directed towards the farings of models like Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4 and Audi A6.

