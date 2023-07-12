Ather is working on its most affordable electric scooter 450S

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 12, 2023

The Ather 450S is expected to launch on August 3

Priced at 1.30 lakh, the Ather 450S is expected to come similar designed as 450X

Being a cheaper derivative of the 450X, it would come shedding some features

The 450S will get a coloured LCD screen instead of the touchscreen display of 450X

 Check product page

It is to be seen if the 450S' instrument cluster gets Bluetooth connectivity or not

The upcoming Ather 450S will be powered by a smaller 3 kWh battery pack compared to the 3.7 kWh battery pack of 450X

This electric scooter will offer 115 km range on a single charge, as against 450X's 146 km

It will be capable of sprinting at 90 kmph top speed, thanks to the 6.4 kW motor

Upon arrival, the 450S will compete with Ola S1, Ampere Primus and TVS iQube
Know more about upcoming Ather 450S
Click Here