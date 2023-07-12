The Ather 450S is expected to launch on August 3
Priced at ₹1.30 lakh, the Ather 450S is expected to come similar designed as 450X
Being a cheaper derivative of the 450X, it would come shedding some features
The 450S will get a coloured LCD screen instead of the touchscreen display of 450X
It is to be seen if the 450S' instrument cluster gets Bluetooth connectivity or not
The upcoming Ather 450S will be powered by a smaller 3 kWh battery pack compared to the 3.7 kWh battery pack of 450X
This electric scooter will offer 115 km range on a single charge, as against 450X's 146 km
It will be capable of sprinting at 90 kmph top speed, thanks to the 6.4 kW motor
Upon arrival, the 450S will compete with Ola S1, Ampere Primus and TVS iQube