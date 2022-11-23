Ather Energy inaugurates its second manufacturing facility in Hosur

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy on Wednesday inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Spread across an area of 300,000 sq. ft, the new production facility will help the brand expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per annum. With this, the company aims to fulfill the growing demand for its flagship electric scooters - Ather 450X and 450 Plus.

The new manufacturing plant houses two units - one is a dedicated battery production unit while the other will be used for vehicle assembly. The battery unit will have five assembly lines whereas the vehicle assembly unit will have two assembly lines.

Also Read : Ather Energy plans to set up 150 fast chargers in Tamil Nadu by March

Ather's new state-of-the-art facility is in line with the government's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, aimed towards boosting local manufacturing in the country. "With deep investments and innovation done on processes and machines, this plant will help us to further strengthen our leadership in delivering quality vehicles," said Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder & CTO, Ather Energy.

The new facility has been equipped with Industry 4.0 bringing together data from Testing & Simulation, Process, and Field. The company claims to have improved its takt time by 10X and work content by 4X. It uses class leading testing standards for its scooters on the vehicle as well as on the software side. Each Ather e-scooter currently goes through more than 1500 stringent tests.

Further, the manufacturing facility also meets certain relevant manufacturing standards such as zero effluents generated from the factory and zero water discharge. The production site has an in-house STP and treated water is circulated to flushing and plantation. There also are energy regenerative testing units at assembly lines and an all electric material.

Additionally, the EV manufacturer aims to expand its Experience Centers to around 150 in 100 cities by March 2023. It is also investing heavily in the charging infrastructure and has already achieved the milestone of installing 500 fast-charging stations across the country.

