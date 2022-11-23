HT Auto
Home Auto News Ather Energy Inaugurates Its Second Manufacturing Facility In Hosur

Ather Energy inaugurates its second manufacturing facility in Hosur

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy on Wednesday inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Spread across an area of 300,000 sq. ft, the new production facility will help the brand expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per annum. With this, the company aims to fulfill the growing demand for its flagship electric scooters - Ather 450X and 450 Plus.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 17:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new manufacturing facility will help Ather Energy fulfill the growing demand for its flagship electric scooters - Ather 450X and 450 Plus.
The new manufacturing facility will help Ather Energy fulfill the growing demand for its flagship electric scooters - Ather 450X and 450 Plus.
The new manufacturing facility will help Ather Energy fulfill the growing demand for its flagship electric scooters - Ather 450X and 450 Plus.
The new manufacturing facility will help Ather Energy fulfill the growing demand for its flagship electric scooters - Ather 450X and 450 Plus.

The new manufacturing plant houses two units - one is a dedicated battery production unit while the other will be used for vehicle assembly. The battery unit will have five assembly lines whereas the vehicle assembly unit will have two assembly lines.

Also Read : Ather Energy plans to set up 150 fast chargers in Tamil Nadu by March

Ather's new state-of-the-art facility is in line with the government's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, aimed towards boosting local manufacturing in the country. "With deep investments and innovation done on processes and machines, this plant will help us to further strengthen our leadership in delivering quality vehicles," said Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder & CTO, Ather Energy.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Vespa Vxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Vxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The new facility has been equipped with Industry 4.0 bringing together data from Testing & Simulation, Process, and Field. The company claims to have improved its takt time by 10X and work content by 4X. It uses class leading testing standards for its scooters on the vehicle as well as on the software side. Each Ather e-scooter currently goes through more than 1500 stringent tests.

Further, the manufacturing facility also meets certain relevant manufacturing standards such as zero effluents generated from the factory and zero water discharge. The production site has an in-house STP and treated water is circulated to flushing and plantation. There also are energy regenerative testing units at assembly lines and an all electric material.

Additionally, the EV manufacturer aims to expand its Experience Centers to around 150 in 100 cities by March 2023. It is also investing heavily in the charging infrastructure and has already achieved the milestone of installing 500 fast-charging stations across the country.

 

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2022, 17:01 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy electric scooter EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city