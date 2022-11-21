HT Auto
Ather Energy plans to set up 150 fast chargers in Tamil Nadu by March

Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy is on an overdrive setting up more Ather Grid, its own fast charging network, across India. The electric two-wheeler maker has announced that it plans to set up another 150 such EV charging stations in Tamil Nadu by March next year. The state is one of the key markets for the EV maker. Ather Energy clocked nearly 50 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter here. It sells its electric scooter 450X Gen 3 at 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom) post the FAME-II revision. It also sells the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 at 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 09:43 AM
Ather Grid is the company's extensive public charging network. (Ather Energy/Twitter)
Ather Grid is the company's extensive public charging network.

Ather Grid offers DC fast charging that allows electric two-wheelers to charge up to 80 per cent at 1.5 kms per minute. It operates through an app which helps EV owners to locate and check availability of the nearest Ather Grid in real-time.

Ather Energy issued a statement regarding installing more EV chargers in Tamil Nadu. The statement read, "There are plans to expand its retail footprint to 15 stores and add 150 fast-charging grids in the state by the end of current financial year." Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said. “We have created an electric vehicle that is efficient, high quality and reliable from the ground up and have invested strategically in the infrastructure needed to support it. We have been expanding rapidly to fulfil the demand for the new and improved Ather 450X and have some exciting plans for Tamil Nadu."

Ather Energy recently hit a key milestone of setting up more than 500 Ather Grid across India. The company announced that it recently set up its 580th Ather Grid as it plans to install another 820 Ather Grids by March next year to take up the overall tally to 1400. Ather Grids are available in 56 cities, including tier-II and tier-III cities, across India.

Recently, Hero MotoCorp became the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India to tie up with Ather Energy. The company's new EV brand Vida will use its Ather Grid to recharge the V1 electric scooters. Ather also has other partners like Park+, Magenta Power, and signed MoU with the Government of Karnataka, to set up EV charging locations in various cities.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather Grid Electric vehicle
