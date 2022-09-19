HT Auto
Home Auto News As Many As 11 Cars Charred In Parking Lot After Bbq Grille Left On

As many as 11 cars charred in parking lot after BBQ grille left on

Vehicles that were destroyed by the blaze included a Toyota Prius, a Lexus RX, a Nissan Sentra, and at least one pickup truck.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 10:57 AM
An image showing various vehicles charred by fire in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot (@LakersCanes305/Twitter)
An image showing various vehicles charred by fire in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot (@LakersCanes305/Twitter)
An image showing various vehicles charred by fire in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot (@LakersCanes305/Twitter)
An image showing various vehicles charred by fire in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot

After a tailgate party went wrong, as many as 11 vehicles got charred by fire in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, SB Nation reported. The fire started after a tailgater left a BBQ running when fans were getting ready for the Dolphins vs Patriots football game. One of the attendees meanwhile fired up a grille for a tailgate party but forgot to turn it off and left it unattended when the game started.

The publication reported that thick plums of black smoke began to rise across the stadium in the second quarter of the game and while local fire crews were summoned, by the time they reached, the vehicles were already damaged beyond repair. Vehicles that were destroyed by the blaze included a Toyota Prius, a Lexus RX, a Nissan Sentra, and at least one pickup truck. The most expensive car that was charred in the incident was a Mercedes-AMG S 63.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Rx
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.55 kmpl
₹1.04 - 1.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs5
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.87 kmpl
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | This luxurious caravan turns into boat, its toilet turns waste into ashes)

It is not yet known who left the grille and whether or not it is the owner of one of the vehicles destroyed in the fire. But one thing that is quite clear is that the owner of these vehicles are going to find themselves in some deep financial trouble in dealing with all of the respective insurance companies of the cars that were burned in the fire. “We’re standing here, we’re all having a great time, and we see a lot of big, black smoke over there," a Dolphins fan told WSVN.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

A spokesperson of the Hard Rock Stadium told that the fire began at around 1 pm after which the Miami Dade Police Department and Miami Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene. The fire was then extinguished and the matter is being investigated by Fire Rescue team. Fortunately, no human injuries have been reported from the scene.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Pirus Lexus RX Nissan Sentra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

As many as 11 cars charred in parking lot after BBQ grille left on
As many as 11 cars charred in parking lot after BBQ grille left on
MG Motor hikes Astor SUV price, second in four months. Check new price list
MG Motor hikes Astor SUV price, second in four months. Check new price list
2023 Ford Mustang sedan looks classy in official sketch
2023 Ford Mustang sedan looks classy in official sketch
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Five big features and which variants have them
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Five big features and which variants have them
Mahindra Scorpio-N goes XUV700 way, waiting period stretches to over two years
Mahindra Scorpio-N goes XUV700 way, waiting period stretches to over two years

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city