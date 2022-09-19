As many as 11 cars charred in parking lot after BBQ grille left on

Vehicles that were destroyed by the blaze included a Toyota Prius, a Lexus RX, a Nissan Sentra, and at least one pickup truck.

After a tailgate party went wrong, as many as 11 vehicles got charred by fire in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, SB Nation reported. The fire started after a tailgater left a BBQ running when fans were getting ready for the Dolphins vs Patriots football game. One of the attendees meanwhile fired up a grille for a tailgate party but forgot to turn it off and left it unattended when the game started.

The publication reported that thick plums of black smoke began to rise across the stadium in the second quarter of the game and while local fire crews were summoned, by the time they reached, the vehicles were already damaged beyond repair. Vehicles that were destroyed by the blaze included a Toyota Prius, a Lexus RX, a Nissan Sentra, and at least one pickup truck. The most expensive car that was charred in the incident was a Mercedes-AMG S 63.

My boy was at Dolphins Pats game and I was told someone left a grill on by a vehicle Unfortunately here is the result pic.twitter.com/rBW3nR7bJg — Miami Mando 🙌🏝🏈⚾️🏀🥊 (@LakersCanes305) September 11, 2022

It is not yet known who left the grille and whether or not it is the owner of one of the vehicles destroyed in the fire. But one thing that is quite clear is that the owner of these vehicles are going to find themselves in some deep financial trouble in dealing with all of the respective insurance companies of the cars that were burned in the fire. “We’re standing here, we’re all having a great time, and we see a lot of big, black smoke over there," a Dolphins fan told WSVN.

A spokesperson of the Hard Rock Stadium told that the fire began at around 1 pm after which the Miami Dade Police Department and Miami Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene. The fire was then extinguished and the matter is being investigated by Fire Rescue team. Fortunately, no human injuries have been reported from the scene.

