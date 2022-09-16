This luxurious caravan turns into boat, its toilet turns waste into ashes

Prices of various Caracat variants start from around £113,000 and go up to around £260,000 for the largest and most opulent model.

Road adventures have become weekend gateways for urban youngsters and if one can afford, they go for the premium options for leisure and entertainment. To cater to such a segment, a German company Caracat has come up with a solution by creating a caravan that can be converted into a boat within seconds. This trailer is not only luxurious but also ergonomic.

The caravan can be easily towed behind a car or a pickup while the users are on the road. When near a water body, it can be converted into a luxurious boat by extending its pontoons that help the trailer to float. When on water, the Caracat boat can be powered with either a diesel powertrain or an electric motor. The caravan comes in three lengths, the smallest being 6.6m and the longest being 8.6m in length. Prices of these trims start from around £113,000 and go up to around £260,000 for the largest and most opulent model.

(Also read | This Peugeot food truck is a massive kitchen on wheels )

The lounge section of the caravan comes with a flat-screen television and stereo system.

The caravan cum boat comes with a room that can accommodate four to six people. It also has air-conditioning along with heating systems. One can select the interior among options like Smart, Comfort and Premium, however, the company ensures all the models get premium interior features like the usage of leather and teak inside the recreational vehicle. The kitchen comes with a full-size oven, a fridge and a wine cooler. Coming to the bathroom, the company has created an eco-friendly toilet that makes the trailer cum boat capable of managing wastage. The toilet of the recreational vehicle turns the waste into ash and water vapour. The bathroom features a premium shower.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | This world's biggest, most expensive RV was once owned by Will Smith )

The lounge section of the caravan comes with a flat-screen television and stereo system. And if one wants to stay away from screens, the rooftop welcomes the occupants with a shaded seating area created by a canopy-like structure.

First Published Date: