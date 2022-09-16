HT Auto
Home Auto News This Luxurious Caravan Turns Into Boat, Its Toilet Turns Waste Into Ashes

This luxurious caravan turns into boat, its toilet turns waste into ashes

Prices of various Caracat variants start from around £113,000 and go up to around £260,000 for the largest and most opulent model.
By : Debolina Chakraborty
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2022, 16:49 PM
The caravan comes in three lengths, the smallest being 6.6m and the longest being 8.6m in length. (Caracat)
The caravan comes in three lengths, the smallest being 6.6m and the longest being 8.6m in length. (Caracat)
The caravan comes in three lengths, the smallest being 6.6m and the longest being 8.6m in length. (Caracat)
The caravan comes in three lengths, the smallest being 6.6m and the longest being 8.6m in length.

Road adventures have become weekend gateways for urban youngsters and if one can afford, they go for the premium options for leisure and entertainment. To cater to such a segment, a German company Caracat has come up with a solution by creating a caravan that can be converted into a boat within seconds. This trailer is not only luxurious but also ergonomic.

The caravan can be easily towed behind a car or a pickup while the users are on the road. When near a water body, it can be converted into a luxurious boat by extending its pontoons that help the trailer to float. When on water, the Caracat boat can be powered with either a diesel powertrain or an electric motor. The caravan comes in three lengths, the smallest being 6.6m and the longest being 8.6m in length. Prices of these trims start from around £113,000 and go up to around £260,000 for the largest and most opulent model.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | This Peugeot food truck is a massive kitchen on wheels )

The lounge section of the caravan comes with a flat-screen television and stereo system.
The lounge section of the caravan comes with a flat-screen television and stereo system.
The lounge section of the caravan comes with a flat-screen television and stereo system.
The lounge section of the caravan comes with a flat-screen television and stereo system.

The caravan cum boat comes with a room that can accommodate four to six people. It also has air-conditioning along with heating systems. One can select the interior among options like Smart, Comfort and Premium, however, the company ensures all the models get premium interior features like the usage of leather and teak inside the recreational vehicle. The kitchen comes with a full-size oven, a fridge and a wine cooler. Coming to the bathroom, the company has created an eco-friendly toilet that makes the trailer cum boat capable of managing wastage. The toilet of the recreational vehicle turns the waste into ash and water vapour. The bathroom features a premium shower.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | This world's biggest, most expensive RV was once owned by Will Smith )

The lounge section of the caravan comes with a flat-screen television and stereo system. And if one wants to stay away from screens, the rooftop welcomes the occupants with a shaded seating area created by a canopy-like structure.

 

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2022, 16:49 PM IST
TAGS: Caracat Recreational vehicles RV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
Tata Tiago EV confirmed, will be India's most affordable electric hatchback
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30
Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30
Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics
Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics
'It felt like Star Wars': XTURISMO Flying motorcycle makes US debut
'It felt like Star Wars': XTURISMO Flying motorcycle makes US debut
Crackdown for not wearing rear seat belts continue in Delhi, 40 more fined
Crackdown for not wearing rear seat belts continue in Delhi, 40 more fined
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city