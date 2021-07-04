Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA to make debut in 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The all-new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm will make their first official appearance at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. The Giulia GTA is a five-seater car whereas the GTAm is a two-seater model. The latter, says the brand, is more racing-oriented due to its increased and adjustable front splitter and a rear aero wing that is adaptable in four drag positions.

The company says that the new Giulia GTA will be equipped with an enhanced version of the aluminium 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo engine. This engine will be able to generate a power of 540hp. The car can sprint from zero to 96 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The brand also adds that the extensive use of lightweight materials and efficient aerodynamics that has been developed in collaboration with Sauber Engineering will give the car an apt power-to-weight ratio. The GTAm model will also feature the same engine. Both the model will have the facility of Mopar Connected Services that will keep the user connected to their vehicles.

GTA stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita means ‘lightened gran turismo’ which was born in 1965. The new models take inspiration from its predecessor with a more modern outlook. The brand says that in this way they wanted to celebrate Alfa Romeo's 110th anniversary.

The automaker also shares that the GTAm will also take on the Goodwood hill climb which is an annual hill climb that features historic motor racing vehicles. It is held on the grounds of Goodwood House, West Sussex, England. The price of Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA stands at €175,281 which is approximately ₹1.54 crores and the price of the GTAm model stands at €180,281 which is approximately ₹1.59 crores. The automaker says it will manufacture a limited number of these models, however, it didn't reveal the exact number.