Actor John Abraham becomes owner of Goa Aces team in Indian Racing League 2024

John Abraham’s passion for motorcycles is known to all and the actor has always been an avid petrolhead. The star has now taken his passion for wheels a notch higher with a racing team to his name. Indian Racing League recently announced that John Abraham will be the owner of the Goa Aces team. The team is owned by JA Racing and will be one of the eight teams competing in the championship.

Abraham is one of the many celebrity owners to join the Indian Racing League in the upcoming season. Former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was announced as the team owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers, while actor Arjun Kapoor recently became the owner of the Speed Demons Delhi. The celebrity push should help bring more engagement to the motorsport series, the first of its kind in India, and should be able to grab the attention of younger audiences.

Speaking as the owner of Goa Aces by JA Racing, John Abraham, said, “I've always been captivated by fast cars and bikes, and I've longed to be part of this thrilling sport as it makes new strides in our country. I am thankful to the IRF team and as owner of Goa Aces, I’m excited about the opportunity to help build a robust motorsports ecosystem in Goa and, with the Indian Racing Festival, uncover new talent that can shine on the global stage in the near future."

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL, said, “Having John Abraham as the owner of Goa Aces is poised to unlock immense potential for developing Goa into a premier motorsports venue. John's deep passion for racing and his collection of bikes and cars will amplify interest in the sport, adding to the region’s proud sporting culture. This strategic move promises to also elevate Goa’s status in the motorsports world and expand its appeal beyond traditional racing circles."

The 2024 Indian Racing Festival will feature eight city-based teams including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Goa, Chennai, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The first race of the season will kick off later this month with the entire season concluding in November this year. The IRL 2024 will also host India’s first-ever night race set to take place in Chennai on a street circuit, marking a historic milestone in the history of Indian motorsport.

Originally slated to take place last year, the unprecedented floods in Chennai pushed the organisers to postpone the event. Nevertheless, the promoters are now looking to bring the night race on a much larger scale. The Indian Racing Festival comprises the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). Both racing series not only aims to attract the motorsport-loving populace in India but also aim to encourage motorsports at large on a grassroots level. The 2024 Indian Racing League will host its first round on August 24-25 with a total of five rounds.

